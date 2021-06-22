“The time has come for amnesty and the right to self-determination”

Posted: Tuesday June 22 2021 4:37 PM

The President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, assured that the government’s decision to grant pardon to the nine prisoners in the trial “is a recognition that the sentences were unjust”. This was delivered in an institutional statement minutes after the president of the central executive, Pedro Sánchez, announced the approval of pardons for those sentenced by 1-O.

Aragonés ha remarcado en el discurso que es “la hora de la amnistía y del derecho a la autodeterminación”, así como de pactar “un referéndum acordado”, y ha insisted en este sentido en que el Govern destinará “todos sus esfuerzos para esta nueva Step”.

“It is time to end the repression and an agreed referendum, it is time for amnesty and self-determination, dialogue, politics and negotiation to find a democratic solution that respects the wishes of the majority of the Catalan people “Aragonese stressed, who” asked “the state to commit to work to find a concerted solution to the conflict in Catalonia based on respect for the fundamental principles of democracy and human rights “.

Regarding the personal situation that this agreement of the Council of Ministers implies for the nine convicts, Aragonés insisted that they leave prison “with their heads held high and their ideas intact, and with the reinforced will to build a free and fair Catalan republic, European and prosperous “:” They leave with the conviction that it is time to respect the popular will of the Catalans to resolve the conflict between Catalonia and the Spanish state. “

In this sense, he affirmed, “the graces appease their personal situation”, but it affected that “in no case does it put an end to the desire for independence and to the repression and to the situation of the exiles with Puigdemont in the lead “. “In no case does this end the general cause against independence,” he ruled.