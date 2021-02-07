The totally flexible work model, among the keys for which ING has been awarded

ING received the Top Employer Spain certificate for the eighth time. Thus, for yet another year, the entity has been recognized for its efforts to promote a corporate culture centered on people and a good working environment for its professionals. In addition, the Top Employers Institute awarded ING the Top Employer Europe certificate, a recognition given to companies that have obtained the seal in more than five European countries.

This certificate highlights the differentiating policy of orange bank’s people management, which is characterized by the support of professionals throughout their professional lives and the promotion of their responsibility in their development to create growth opportunities. The Top Employer seal rewards the entity’s efforts to prioritize the professional and personal well-being of all its professionals and to create a unique employee experience based on the principles of transparency, learning, flexibility and diversity.

Isaac Vitini, Managing Director of Human Resources at ING Spain and Portugal, underlines that “this year, we are particularly delighted to obtain the Top Employer certification, because the pandemic has been a real challenge in the management of people. This seal is a great recognition of the effort we have made to take care of our professionals and to continue to offer a human resources policy based on innovation and flexibility. In addition, we have gone a little further by being pioneers in the implementation of a work model that prioritizes what and not where and when, and which is a very important step to improve work-life balance and the well-being of our professionals ”.

ING implemented e-work in September, its new completely flexible working model based on the trust and freedom of its professionals. With this new way of working, the bank gives freedom, autonomy and responsibility to banking professionals who can organize themselves in the best way they see fit, by reconciling three main axes: their personal life, their professional objectives and their needs. of the team to which they belong. With this decision, ING has been a pioneer in Spain and marks the way towards a model that benefits both employees and society in general.

The Top Employers Institute’s certification process is based on its Global Human Resources Best Practices Survey, a survey that assesses the development practices of 600 people in 10 areas: talent strategy, workforce planning, talent acquisition , onboarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits, and culture.

