The Tragic Stories Behind ETA Weapons Destroyed By Steamroller

Publication: Thursday, March 4, 2021 4:52 PM

In a symbolic act chaired by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, a steamroller crushed one by one around 1,400 weapons, most of which were seized from ETA and GRAPO. Behind each of them, a tragic story.

The arsenal which was destroyed today, following a resolution of the Government Chamber of the National Court in 2016, came to belong to the ETA commandos which provoked attacks like the car bomb in Rosas (Girona) 20 years ago. It was led by ETA members of the Sugoi command and killed the Mosso d’Esquadra Santos Santamaría, which was leaving the area, 100 meters from the explosive.

At the same time, on March 17, 2001, but in Gandía (Valencia), the same command triggered another car bomb which caused no deaths but significant material damage.

The weapons destroyed today were used by another ETA command which also caused pain in Seville. On January 30, 1998, the terrorist gang murdered the PP adviser Alberto Jiménez Becerril with a sudden blow. They also killed his wife, Ascensión García Ortiz. An attack perpetrated by the Andalusian command which left the region dismayed.

The dismantling of the order was shown to the public by showing the large arsenal at its disposal, material which is no longer necessary for judicial inquiries and which is now destroyed.

Among the weapons, there are also those used by the Bakartxo command, which assassinated on March 21, 2002 the socialist adviser in Orio, Guipúzcua, Juan Priede.

Nine out of ten weapons destroyed today correspond to ETA and the others intervened by GRAPO terrorists in police operations in Madrid, Barcelona and Santiago de Compostela.

Here is the list of weapons that have been destroyed:

697 guns

172 revolvers

274 submachine guns

The others are assault rifles, sniper rifles, and smoothbore shotguns.