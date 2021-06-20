The training and the HR Innovation Summit, protagonists of the TV show ‘Coffee Break’ directed by Arturo de las Heras and Jaime Sol

It’s here, a new ‘Coffee Break’ TV show is now available. In this penultimate program, while the summer and the holidays are finally in full swing, we talk about training. And we’re doing it with one of our country’s foremost voices in this area.

We were able to discuss with Arturo de las Heras, president of the CEF Study Center and General Director of UDIMA University, who explained to us how the study centers have adapted to the complicated situations that the coronavirus pandemic has proposed, focusing on elearning and the guarantee of learning for its students. He also tells us, from his point of view, how the educational ambition of the Spaniards has evolved and why it is still important not to stop training and acquiring new knowledge.

The HR Innovation Summit, underway

In addition to training, in this penultimate Coffee Break of the season we discussed the return of the HR Innovation Summit. And it is that after a year of interruption due to the coronavirus, the benchmark event for the human resources sector at national and international level returns with many surprises, a lot of innovation and with the best panel of speakers from his story on September 23. at the Cercle des Beaux-Arts de Madrid from 9 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

We did it with one of the great lovers of the congress and with the head of the Main Sponsor of this edition and also of the 2019 edition. He is none other than Jaime Sol, Managing Partner of EY’s People Advisory Services. At the same time, we review how this fourth edition of the benchmark event in the field of HR and companies at international level is preparing, it tells us about the topics that will be discussed at the congress and reports to us the sensational speakers that we will have at the HR Innovation Summit.

Do you want to know more? Don’t miss the “Coffee Break” TV show this week!

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric