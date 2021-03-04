The Treasury asks Juan Carlos I for the invoice for his flights to verify the regularization of the 4.4 million

Updated: Thursday, March 4, 2021 11:30 a.m.

Published on: 04.03.2021 09:05

The tax agency asked Juan Carlos I to provide new documentation on the cost of the private flights he made thanks to payments from the Zagatka Foundation, owned by the cousin emeritus.

Precisely, because of these trips, Juan Carlos had to carry out his second tax regularization, for which he paid 4.4 million euros to the Treasury, corresponding to the personal income tax between 2014 and 2018. According to the newspaper El Mundo, this request The objective of documentation by the Treasury is to verify the veracity and validity of said regularization.

According to Treasury sources at LaSexta, this procedure is part of the investigation, which is ongoing, and will serve to verify that the regularization of the emeritus was carried out correctly during the investigation.

Also, according to the aforementioned media, sources close to the monarch assure that it is about an “ordinary and standard procedure”, common within the tax administration in cases like this one, where the regularization is of several million euros.

This request led the lawyers of the King Emeritus to ask the current director of the foundation that paid for the flights, Martin Geiger, the bill for these trips, the cost of which would amount to eight million euros, spread over the travels around the world. United Arab Emirates to the Caribbean).

Álvaro de Orleans dissociates himself from the regularization

In the last hours, Álvaro de Orleans dissociated himself from the last regularization of the King Emeritus with the Treasury. More specifically, the legal representatives of the cousin of the emeritus defended that he was setting up the aforementioned company to “manage at an administrative and financial level” his assets and “to materialize his assistance to the Spanish Royal House”. However, he makes it clear that “he is neither the head man nor the trustee” of the king and that Zagatka’s funds do not belong to the former head of state.

“Álvaro de Orleans has voluntarily made financial assistance available to Juan Carlos I through the Zagatka Foundation to cover travel expenses. The fact that the king has now regularized his fiscal situation does not at all mean that the foundation or its funds belonged to him. property, ”read a statement released Wednesday by his defense.

Thus, the lawyers of Orleans indicated that the defense emeritus “does not claim that he provided services to Zagatka”, but that “the services to which they refer are part of the travel expenses”.