The Treasury requests more information from King Juan Carlos on the 4.4 million of his last fiscal regularization

Publication: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 09:17

The Treasury has requested information from King Juan Carlos I on the voluntary regularizations he has carried out in recent months. More precisely on the statement in which the emeritus made a payment of 4.4 million euros without prior requirement. This information is collected by “El Confidencial”, which cites sources familiar with this communication request.

The National Agency for Fiscal Administration reminds LaSexta that the Minister of Finance and government spokeswoman, María Jesús Montero, had already warned in March that this regularization “had not ended any process”, but that measures would be taken to verify that this process was “complete and truthful”.

The king made a payment to the Treasury of 4.4 million euros at the end of February after paying 678,393 in December. A settlement that was made for a donation of private jet travel worth eight million euros. These flights were paid for by the Zagatka foundation, owned by his distant cousin Álvaro from Orleans, as the same digital reveals.

In December, the emeritus paid nearly 700,000 euros, including interest and surcharges on the tax debt he had with the Treasury for the use of “Royal black” cards. Income arising without prior requirement, for which the Tax Agency has not opened any file in this regard. This regularization concerned the opaque income that he used between 2016 and 2018, years when he was no longer inviolable, and which was at the head of a Mexican businessman.

The owner of the accounts with which hotels, travel and restaurants were paid, among others, is the Mexican Allen Sangines-Krause and the emeritus disposed of this money through an alleged leader, the Air Force colonel, Nicolás Murga Mendoza, according to Anti-Corruption.

The King Emeritus has two other cases open to the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office, where he is measured: the investigation into the alleged collection of illegal commissions for the work of the AVE in Mecca in 2014 (still inviolable) and that related to the heavenly companies prosecutors .