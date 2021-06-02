The trophy list is available – Old Sport Republic
News Chivalry 2 tip: the trophy list is available Published on 06/02/2021 at 8:00 p.m. Chivalry 2 will be gradually revealed on June 8 for consoles and PC. A few days before its release, we invite you to discover the list of trophies for the game developed by Tripwire Interactive. Below is the list of 42 Chivalry 2 trophies available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC on June 8th (24 Bronze, 14 Silver, 3 Gold and 1 Platinum).
Bronze Trophies (24)
Kill 10 enemies
Kill 10 enemies in a multiplayer battle.
Kill 50 enemies
Kill 50 enemies in a multiplayer battle.
Kill 100 enemies
Kill 100 enemies in a multiplayer battle.
Kill 250 enemies
Kill 250 enemies in a multiplayer battle.
Kill 500 enemies
Kill 500 enemies in a multiplayer battle.
Kill 1,000 enemies
Kill 1,000 enemies in a multiplayer battle.
Win 10 times with Agatha
Win 10 times with Agatha
Win 10 times with Mason
Win 10 times with Mason
Win 5 times in Dark Forest
Win 5 times in Dark Forest
Win 10 times in Dark Forest
Win 10 times in Dark Forest
Win 25 times in Dark Forest
Win 25 times in Dark Forest
Win at Coxwell 5 times
Win at Coxwell 5 times
Win 10 times at Coxwell
Win 10 times at Coxwell
Win 25 times at Coxwell
Win 25 times at Coxwell
Win 5 times in Lionspire
Win 5 times in Lionspire
Win 10 times in Lionspire
Win 10 times in Lionspire
Win 25 times in Lionspire
Win 25 times in Lionspire
Win the Siege of Rudhelm 5 times
Win the Siege of Rudhelm 5 times
Win the Siege of Helmets 10 times
Win the Siege of Helmets 10 times
Win the Siege of Helmets 25 times
Win the Siege of Helmets 25 times
I’m better !
Resuscitation after going ashore
Night knight
Kill 10 unarmed enemies
The battle of the bastards
Kill an enemy with a bastard sword with a bastard sword
All is well
Die in the fire
Silver Trophies (14)
Kill 1,500 enemies
Kill 1,500 enemies in a multiplayer battle.
What do we say to the god of death?
Use a bandage on yourself three times in a lifetime
French toast
Kill 13 enemies with bread
Heavy artillery
Kill 50 enemies with siege weapons
What makes me love anyway!
Kill an enemy by knocking them down
Yadome
Deflect 100 projectiles
We will fight in the shadows
Shoot 1000 arrows
Deus Vult
Perform 100 kills as a knight
The revenge of the infantry
Perform 100 kills as an infantryman
Ahead of its time
Get 100 kills as the vanguard
Find the intruder …
Perform 100 kills as an archer
Doctors Without Borders
Resuscitate 10 team members ashore
See red
Perform 2 kills in a row without dying with less than 25 life points
The threat from afar
Kill an enemy 100 meters away with a projectile
Gold Trophies (3)
Kill 2,000 enemies
Kill 2,000 enemies in a multiplayer battle.
Sir Robin the Brave
Get 50 kills in one match
Against the
Successfully fend off 200 attacks
Platinum Trophy (1)
platinum
Get All Other Trophies Also Read: Chivalry 2 Complete Solution Summary By daniwood, Writing jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter