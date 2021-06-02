The trophy list is available – Old Sport Republic

News Chivalry 2 tip: the trophy list is available Published on 06/02/2021 at 8:00 p.m. Chivalry 2 will be gradually revealed on June 8 for consoles and PC. A few days before its release, we invite you to discover the list of trophies for the game developed by Tripwire Interactive. Below is the list of 42 Chivalry 2 trophies available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC on June 8th (24 Bronze, 14 Silver, 3 Gold and 1 Platinum).

Bronze Trophies (24)

Kill 10 enemies

Kill 50 enemies

Kill 100 enemies

Kill 250 enemies

Kill 500 enemies

Kill 1,000 enemies

Win 10 times with Agatha

Win 10 times with Mason

Win 5 times in Dark Forest

Win 10 times in Dark Forest

Win 25 times in Dark Forest

Win at Coxwell 5 times

Win 10 times at Coxwell

Win 25 times at Coxwell

Win 5 times in Lionspire

Win 10 times in Lionspire

Win 25 times in Lionspire

Win the Siege of Rudhelm 5 times

Win the Siege of Helmets 10 times

Win the Siege of Helmets 25 times

I’m better !

Night knight

The battle of the bastards

All is well

Silver Trophies (14)

Kill 1,500 enemies

What do we say to the god of death?

French toast

Heavy artillery

What makes me love anyway!

Yadome

We will fight in the shadows

Deus Vult

The revenge of the infantry

Ahead of its time

Find the intruder …

Doctors Without Borders

See red

The threat from afar

Gold Trophies (3)

Kill 2,000 enemies

Sir Robin the Brave

Against the

Platinum Trophy (1)

platinum

