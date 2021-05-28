The trophy list is available – Old Sport Republic

News tip Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown: The list of trophies is available Published on 05/28/2021 at 7:30 p.m. Available on June 1 on PlayStation 4 and offered to PlayStation Plus subscribers for the launch of Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown a remaster of Virtual Fighter 5 that was released on Arcades in 2006 and on consoles in 2007. On this occasion we reveal his trophy list. Below is the list of the 13 Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Trophies available on PlayStation 4 on June 1st (9 Bronze, 3 Silver, 1 Gold).

Bronze Trophies (9)

I have won !

Defeat Dural and complete Arcade Mode. Buy a boat or fish radar. So many decisions have to be made …

I’ll show you … the result of my training.

Play 1 fight according to the leaderboard. Is your kung fu worthy of that name? I’m just getting started!

Here I am !

Play 1 battle room. A ninja develops in hiding … A ninja does not feel comfortable in … the crowd.

You didn’t get it right! I’m the best there is

Submit a response. The essence of wrestling is putting on a show, you are a wrestler now!

Back to the lab

Train in TRAINING. The most important thing for a sumo is daily training … Nothing beats face-to-face training!

I will not lose!

Play 300 fights according to the leaderboard. Did you think I was just a spoiled, lazy, rich son? You shouldn’t have underestimated me.

Next time I’ll hold back my shots.

Play 100 combat rooms. This is just the beginning … How else am I supposed to become the queen of the world of Virtua Fighter?

I am impressed by my own strength!

Used two characters and fought 200 Combat Room fights with each. It’s the power I’ve always been looking for! Feel the ancient power of Kung-Fu!

Hya hya hya!

Fought 50 tournament or championship fights in the fighting area. Approach me with your fighting style! My kung fu will overwhelm you!

Silver Trophies (3)

You are far from ready to face Master!

Played 600 ranked matches. My Koen-Ken doesn’t flinch. You’re not going to make a mountain out of it, are you?

Nobody can stop me.

Played 200 battlerooms. Pff … Sarah is the only one who can really stop me.

I am the ultimate fighter!

Used two characters and fought 300 Ranked Battles with each. I exceeded everyone’s expectations … soon I will master all the characters!

Gold trophy (1)

Come back in ten years!

1200 fights played. For a martial arts fan like me, it’s just … I want to face someone who is stronger!