the-truth-about-the-carmen-mola-case:-“the-three-of-us-have-not-hidden-behind-a-woman,-but-behind-a-name”

The story that has revolutionized the Spanish literary world with the awarding of the Planeta Prize to Carmen Mola and the revelation of the names of the three authors who were behind the most famous pseudonym in recent times started three years ago. The gypsy bride removed in 2018 the foundations of the Police genre with a radical, violent and spectacular bet. It was signed by a certain Carmen Mola, a new author, whom no one had heard of. The resounding success of her debut and the fact that it was not known who she was triggered speculation and comparisons with Elena Ferrante. Three years, three novels and 400. copies sold later, we rebuild their journey.

The The first codename in this name-filled story is Justyna Rzewska, a former employee of Penguin’s international rights sales department, which she had founded in 2017 the little Hanska agency. It is she who sends María Fasce the manuscript of the first novel that she was going to represent. The publisher of Alfaguara Negra y Lumen had been looking for a long time in Spain for an impact similar to that of other foreign authors whom she already published, such as Pierre Lemaitre or Joël Dicker, “devastating reading experiences”, “new premises for the most complicated genre” such and as it counts by phone to EL PAÍS on Saturday at noon. She is immediately trapped by the story but soon learns of an inconvenience: Carmen Mola is a pseudonym and whoever is behind does not want to be known. “In these cases, when an editor makes a pact with a writer he complies with it to the letter. You act like he’s an author who doesn’t want to talk to you and you look forward to his great novels. It happens a bit as Saviano said with Elena Ferrante: the wonderful thing about not knowing her identity is that you can focus on the novels ”. The effect was immediate: sales success, translations and, something that is increasingly sought when making a bet on the black genre, a television adaptation for Atresmedia.

At the beginning of the conversation, the editor makes it clear that she cannot comment on when she learned that Jorge Díaz, Agustín Martínez and Antonio Mercero were Carmen Mola. The secret was always part of the process, also after publishing The purple network (2019) and The baby (2020), second and third installments of the series, with less verve and force than the original, but well received by readers. Will we know something at some point about who is really behind The gypsy bride ?, this newspaper asked the author, now we know that the three authors, in 2018. The answer, by email, the only way so far to get in touch with the consortium: “Let’s hope not … But I don’t want to be a slave to my decisions either. Who knows if in the future I would not wish otherwise. ”

It seems that last Friday the moment arrived and Jorge Díaz, Agustín Martínez and Antonio Mercero won the Planet with The beast and, of course, they had to face. “We decided to write a novel between the three of us as fun,” explains Díaz, one of the triumvirs, in reference to the first. “We didn’t even know if we’d finish and, hey, it looked pretty good on us and we decided to publish it. We had our contacts in the publishing world and we thought that no one would read a novel with three names on the cover. And we look for a pseudonym ”. The search was quick: “A minute and a half of throwing names of men, women, foreigners …”, says Martínez. “And someone said ‘Carmen’, like that, simple, Spanish, and we liked it. Carmen is cool, right? Well, Carmen Mola. And it’s over “, says Antonio Mercero, son of the filmmaker of the same name.

” I don’t know if the female pseudonym sells more than the male one, I don’t have the remotest idea, but I don’t think so ”, confesses Antonio. “The three of us have not hidden behind a woman, but behind a name.” The three separate themselves from media phenomena such as that of the Italian Elena Ferrante, who hid her identity, or the most curious of the group of Italian writers Wu Ming, in which the author of each book signs as Wu Ming and remains in the most rigorous anonymity. ‘The gypsy bride’ fell to her feet, liked the title, liked the story and liked the cover. Nobody cared who the author was, we believe that it was not a factor in favor of anything “, says Martínez.

The three writers and screenwriters agree that, if they had suspected everything that was behind that first crime novel, starring Inspector Elena Blanco, they would have thought better of it and would have come up with a more sensible name. “But that was turning into a wave that we did not get out of,” recalls Díaz. “We began to get translations, they asked us for another novel …”. And that false identity was, in reality, in a hasty brushstrokes. “You had to write something about her on the lapel, then come on! We made up that she was a teacher from Madrid. How could she have been a gintónics taster… ”, they explain. “Sometimes we have said that he has two children, but then we forgot and he went on to have three … We have not been very rigorous, no”, admits Mercero.

In Penguin Random House downplay the revelation of identity after the award ceremony, which Fasce describes as a “marketing operation” and look at the work done throughout the series that, they consider, “has changed the way of reading and writing black novel “. From within the two large publishing groups in Spanish, no one wants to talk about war, but this is the second time that Planeta has used this award, the amount of which has risen to one million euros, to attract competing writers. “When we launch ‘The mothers’ [en marzo, será la cuarta de la serie] things will change, perhaps the authors will now be able to speak, but the essential thing is the novel,” concludes Fasce.

The end of the phenomenon?

In any In any case, the anonymity of the winners of the Planet, despite what they say, has been well guarded. “We have been lying like knaves for four years and a few months,” laughs Jorge Díaz. “A lot of time has passed from my last novel, and more than one reproached me for not writing anything, that I was lazy. And I thought: If you only knew…! ”. Yes, there was a circle of people who knew something, but very few (and very discreet) knew that any of them could be behind Carmen Mola. “That we were the three of us, no one knew”, ditch Díaz.

With the novel The beast , about which little is known (hard historical thriller about a serial killer in Madrid in the middle of a cholera epidemic of 1834) Carmen Mola does not die. “We have not killed her!” They say. If there were a fifth installment by Elena Blanco… “nothing would happen if we were in two publishing labels, but that would have to be decided by them.”

They don’t expect that, suddenly , with The beast have opened a new saga. It seems enough to them to have taken the first Planet of the million euros. But with Inspector Elena Blancio they didn’t expect it either. “We have had a great time doing this genre,” all three agree. And Agustín adds: “We are governed by the pleasure principle. We are hedonistic writers, not writers who suffer writing, and I think that when one is having a good time the book comes out better. It’s what we’ve always wanted to do, write while having fun ”. A luxury.

Hide to succeed

As soon as the identity of the Planeta award winners was known, the comments on the amount of the award were cornered by the avalanche of jokes and memes on social networks, among the most shared: “And you, how many men are you?”, “Will the amount of the prize have increased so that the three gentlemen received well?”, “It takes three men to do a woman’s work.”

Jokes aside, a much deeper question emerges amid the laughter: Why have three men chosen the pseudonym of a woman when historically women have had to hide behind the names of gentlemen to be able to post? They are not the first and probably will not be the last. One of the most recent examples is that of Yasmina Khadra. Mohammed Moulessehoul, the real name of the Algerian writer and former general, chose the pseudonym to mislead the military regime during the civil war under which he lived and now maintains it as a tribute to his wife (he uses his two first names) and Arab women.

In the 18th century, some authors published in the Spanish press with female names because their reflections dealt with the education of women. “It shows that the female signature, by unusual, aroused expectation and generated controversy,” Helena Establier Pérez, a professor of Spanish Literature at the University of Alicante, specialized in gender studies, told this newspaper. In this equation mixed the exoticism of signing as a woman, rare avis in the publishing world, and the issues they dealt with that were awarded as “women’s issues”. Writing about politics, history or philosophy supposed social disapproval for many women who ended up being included in derogatory categories such as “marisabidillas” or “bachilleras.”

For this reason, among others , they preferred to hide their identity under men’s names. The list is long: George Eliot (Mary Anne Evans), Víctor Catalá (Caterina Albert i Paradís), Fernán Caballero (Cecilia Böhl de Faber), Curren, Ellis and Acton Bell (the Brontë sisters), Rafael Luna (Matilde Cherner) and George Sand (Amantine Aurore Dupin). In this way, they got men to read and listen to them.

It was easier to sign custom novels with a woman’s name than history books. “The participation of women in fiction was accepted as long as the objectives, themes and plots reinforced the dominant gender ideology and did not challenge the roles established for both sexes,” stated Establier. The Brontë sisters soon abandoned their male pseudonyms, while such an extraordinary author as George Eliot kept it forever.

Another impediment that led female writers to names males was the constant refusal when they tried to access the media. If they wanted their feminist ideas to have the same space as men’s, they had to change their name, as happened to Fernán Caballero.

There is an alternative list that demonstrated Virginia Woolf’s conviction that female narrators had better classical training. In this list appear names such as Elizabeth Barret-Browning, Gertrudis Gómez de Avellaneda, Emily Dickinson and Christina Rossetti. Rosalía de Castro, who never took refuge behind the masculine, left a phrase that symbolizes this inequality: “Men look at literary women worse than they would look at the devil.”

In This literary game that hides a marketing game in search of increasing accounts, survives the struggle of women against what Simone de Beauvoir used to say: “The representation of the world, like the world itself, is the work of men; they describe it from their own point of view that they confuse with the absolute truth. ”

In the black genre in which Carmen Mola has settled so well, for decades a male world dominated by men but always with much more female audience, the name stopped being a problem long ago and was more of a claim (Gillian Flynn with Lost or Paula Hawkins with The Girl on the Train are just two of the most famous examples) . Now, with the Planeta Prize, history is placed in a new starting point.