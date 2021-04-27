The TSJC obliges the Generalitat to immunize the police and the civil guard at the same rate as the Mossos

Madrid

Publication: Tuesday, April 27, 2021 3:08 PM

The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) ordered the Generalitat to vaccinate professionals of the national police and the civil guard at the same rate as the Mossos d’Esquadra, because “too much evidence is not necessary for understand that the delay in immunization can put these officials at risk. “

Thus, the court grants a period of 10 days for the vaccination rate of these security forces to be reached, as happened with the Mossos and the Urban Guard. Likewise, he requests a report from the Department two days after the end of this period and the costs of the proceedings. For his health, someone “guarantees” immediately and without delay “the vaccination of the agents of the Civil Guard and the National Police of Catalonia.

This decision was approved by the third section of the administrative contentious chamber of the TSJC in an order subject to appeal, in which it assesses the precautionary measure requested by the JUPOL police union and the JUCIL Civil Guard Association so that the Ministry of Health begins to immediately and widely vaccinate against the coronavirus the agents of the national police and the civil guard in Catalonia.

As you can read in the car, the differences that exist when it comes to vaccinating the two groups are highlighted: “The data speaks for itself”, explains the court, which recalls that on March 24, 2021, 77 % had been vaccinated from the Mossos. and 77.9% of the Urban Guard, against 3.6% and 2.8%, respectively, of the CNP and the GC.

The High Court of Catalonia, which has personally notified its resolution to the Minister of Health, Alba Vergés (ERC), considers that, without prejudging what it decides when it analyzes the merits of the case, an “appearance of discrimination “emerges from this case to the detriment of officials of the national police and the civil guard in the process of vaccination against the coronavirus in Catalonia.