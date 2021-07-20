The TSJN cancels the curfew requested by the government of Navarre

Madrid

Posted: Tuesday July 20 2021 2:27 PM

The Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Navarre (TSJN) refused the curfew requested by the regional government between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. for municipalities at very high risk of COVID -19.

Thus, after this resolution, the only courts that have authorized the curfew are those of Catalonia, Cantabria and the Valencian Community, while in Extremadura and the Canary Islands this measure was also rejected.

((We are developing this information))