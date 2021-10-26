the-two-million-people-vaccinated-with-janssen-will-receive-a-booster-dose-of-pfizer-or-moderna

The Public Health Commission, formed by the Ministry of Health and the communities, has approved this Tuesday afternoon to administer a souvenir dose of Pfizer or Moderna to the almost two million citizens who have received the single-dose vaccine from Janssen. The measure was taken after a recent study revealed that these people had less protection against the virus than those who had been immunized with two doses of messenger RNA. The booster doses will be administered at least three months after the single puncture.

Health has reported that “the autonomous communities will start with this booster dose from 15 of November, prioritizing the vaccination groups of the National Vaccination Strategy “, which means that older people or those who are part of some of the groups considered at risk will receive it first. . The decision comes after a proposal from the Vaccine Conference, made up of the experts who set the main lines of the strategy followed by Health.

For José Luis Barranco, spokesman for the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Hygiene (SEMPSPH), the decision responds to the fact that “although the Janssen vaccine has proven to be effective, it is somewhat less effective than the others available.” “This, in a scenario of availability of messenger RNA vaccines and confirmed the safety of the heterologous regimen , makes this measure recommended ”, he concludes.

Vaccines have been the key tool that has managed to bring the coronavirus pandemic to the current control situation. A recent report from the Ministry of Health, dated last 13, reveals that all those used in Spain have contributed to this, although there are some differences in protection that each serum confers, according to the data analyzed. These results, however, always have a component of uncertainty, since the same vaccines have not been administered or in the same proportion to all population groups, so some variations may be due to the drug, the characteristics of the population that has received it – by age, underlying diseases … – or a combination of both factors.

Despite this, the differences found are significant and justify the decision taken by the Public Health Commission, according to the sources consulted. The variables analyzed are cases of infection with mild symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths. In all of them, Janssen serum shows less effectiveness than messenger RNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna). This is 89% against deaths compared to 97% for Pfizer and 94% for Moderna.

In the case of hospitalizations, the study concludes that the effectiveness of Janssen is 86% compared to 98 % of Moderna and 97% of Pfizer. And it is in the case of infections with symptoms, albeit mild, where the data for single-dose serum are worse, with an effectiveness of 56% that contrasts with the 89% of Moderna and 78% of Pfizer. The study has also detected the good effectiveness of the heterologous regimen administered in Spain to people who received the first dose of AstraZeneca (a vaccine similar by mechanism of action to that of Janssen) and the second from Pfizer, with very similar levels of protection to those who received the two doses of messenger RNA.

Santiago Moreno, head of the infectious diseases service at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital (Madrid), considers that these data “are in favor of people who received the Janssen vaccine now receive a booster of messenger RNA. ” Regarding the heterologous pattern, Moreno considers that patients will benefit from this second prick due to “the increase in antibodies against the virus that this dose will cause” and that the new measure “is sensible when it comes to detecting a higher rate of failures, especially in cases of symptomatic infection. ”

Before these data arrived, however, the health services had already detected some episodes that pointed to the lower effectiveness of the Janssen vaccine. This serum, being a single dose, was preferentially destined – although not only, since a small part of the septuagenarians also received it – to groups for which it was more difficult, due to their professional activity or personal situation, to receive the second dose within the established deadlines (three weeks Pfizer, four Moderna and up to three months with AstraZeneca).

One of these groups was that of seafarers, especially fishermen, who They embark to spend long periods on board at times. What has been observed in these cases is that the outbreaks suffered by these people have been frequent in recent months. Data from the Ministry of Health have now corroborated this clinical suspicion.