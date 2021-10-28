the-uab-exhibits-the-hidden-beauty-of-birds

One of the ‘ornithographies’ by Xavi Bou that can be seen at the UAB.

“And if you haven’t stopped yet before the hidden beauty of the birds, what are you waiting for?” The mysterious note, which looks like Auden’s, retweeted by the ornithologist and librarian José Luis Copete, made it impossible not to approach to the Science Library of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), to contemplate the mystery. And without a doubt there it was: the hidden beauty of the birds, in all its splendor.

In an Autonomous still shaken Due to the cyber attack that has left her half blind and reeling in the digital world, like a wounded cyclops of knowledge, and returned to the analogue condition, the small exhibition of “ornithographies” by Xavi Bou in the heart of the science building, looks like an enigmatic gem. What are those lines, lines and abstract, geometric figures that cover the skies in the framed photographs and that seem to come from some strange electronic experiment or one of those old Spirograhs from childhood? Hypotrochoid and epitrochoid mathematical curves? Fractals?

An image of the exhibition.

Pompadour leans over your shoulder to decipher them. “If you look, you can see the storks, little ones, lined up in the sequence.” They are birds! Swifts, starlings. Bou, working halfway between art and science (he is a photographer and passionate about birds) has managed to convert through a modern application of chronophotography (photography of a moving object) the magic and poetry of the flight of birds into a strange and fascinating celestial calligraphy. Bou captures in a single time frame, in a single scene, the shapes that birds make when they fly, “making the invisible visible”. Your selection of Ornitographies is part of the UAB Science Library’s line of exhibitions, which promises other wonders.