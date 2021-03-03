The UAE embassy ensures that its vaccines are only for nationals and that paying for them is illegal

Updated: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 12:46 PM

Published on: 03.03.2021 12:34

The UAE embassy has confirmed to LaSexta that traveling to the country and paying to receive the COVID-19 injection there is illegal, as these sera are only available to nationals.

According to Josué Coello, this type of vaccination tourism is not legal in the country. This is information from knowing that infantas Elena and Cristina, who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 enjoying a visit to their father in the country.

His vaccination took place in the second week of February in the United Arab Emirates, as learned from El Confidencial.

Juan Carlos I’s daughters reportedly took advantage of a visit to their father to get the coveted coronavirus vaccine. The King Emeritus has also been vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 in Abu Dhabi, where he has resided since last August.

A fact that would not have been possible in Spain, where healthcare personnel, essential workers and people over the age of 80 are still vaccinated, and vaccination processes gain media attention after the violation of the process. by some politicians and officials during the first few weeks