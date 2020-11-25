The UAE has stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan,

Strong points:

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has dealt a heavy blow to the Pakistani government. In fact, the UAE government has banned UAE travel to citizens of 13 countries, including Pakistan. The UAE has banned the granting of new visas to citizens of 13 countries, including Pakistan. According to a document released by the UAE-owned Business Park, citizens of 13 Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan, are currently banned from issuing new visas.

A source associated with the case said visas have been temporarily banned for citizens of many other countries, including Afghanistan and Pakistan. According to sources – this ban was imposed due to security concerns. The document does not detail security issues. Documents were sent to companies working in Business Park. This decree entered into force on November 18.

Ban on visas from these countries

The document says citizens’ applications for employment and travel visas have been suspended. The ban applies to citizens of Iran, Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Libya, Yemen, Algeria, Kenya, Iraq, Lebanon, Tunisia and Turkey .

The French Embassy called on its citizens to protect

However, no comment was made by the UAE Federal Identity and Citizenship Authority until the news was written. The French Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has appealed to its citizens for protection after the Islamic State attack in Saudi Arabia. After this week, this letter was published.

Bomb explosion in Jeddah cemetery

Let me tell you, a bomb went off in the cemetery in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, in which many people were injured. Indeed, European diplomats were present to commemorate the anniversary of the end of the First World War one hundred years ago. The event was organized by the French Embassy.