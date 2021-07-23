The UDEF confirms to the judge in box B the consequences ordered in Bárcenas by the former number two of Fernández Díaz

LaSexta had access to the report that UDEF Chief Inspector Manuel Morocho sent to PP Box B judge Santiago Pedraz. It includes the statements of Commissioner Enrique García Castaño in the room of the Tandem affair in which the Kitchen operation is followed and in which he confirms the follow-up in prison of the former treasurer Luis Bárcenas.

Specifically, it confirms the surveillance of Bárcenas between July 25 and October 11, 2013 and February 12, 2014, including: daily surveillance reports; reports of people, places and vehicles; and results report as of August 29, 2013.

Thus, he details that it was a commission entrusted to him by the then Secretary of State for Security Francisco Martínez (number two of Minister Fernández Díaz) and that his objective was not only to find the hidden heritage of Bárcenas but to follow all the movements he Prisoner friend of Bárcenas who left prison with the order, probably from the former treasurer, to destroy the documents on the financing of the PP that he was hiding in a cloud.

In this way, it is clear that Commissioner García Castaño had a double task. On the one hand, watch all the movements of Luis Bárcenas in the prison of Soto Del Real and, on the other hand, follow the movements that this trusted prisoner had, according to the investigation, he would have been paid 4,000 euros to attempt to destroy the documentation on box B of the PP at that time in which Bárcenas wanted to reach an agreement with the PP to collect part of the compensation and withdraw his charges in other cases such as that of computers.

He also confirms the payments to Sergio Ríos Esgueva, the driver of Bárcenas, taken to spy on him. Financial considerations were made on a monthly basis between the months of July 2013 and September 2015, except for the months of August 2013 and May 2015, they came from funds reserved under the concept of employee expenses (food / coffee , snacks; transport / taxi / parking; other expenses; and collaborators) and were paid by José Manuel Villarejo Pérez and Andrés Gómez Gordo, and reached an amount of 53,266.22 euros.

End of the investigation on “the Bárcenas papers”

To this information to which LaSexta had access, it is added that today the judge of the National Court refused to extend the investigation of the case for another six months during which he is being investigated to know whether the donations of businessmen in box B of the PP, reflected in the “Bárcenas papers”, they were in exchange for public rewards or other favors.

Thus, the term of the instruction will expire next Thursday, July 29, so that no other procedure can be requested and that only those which have already been agreed and are awaiting their presentation will be admitted.

Santiago Pedraz chose to close the investigation after questioning the former treasurer Luis Bárcenas on July 16 following the letter he sent to Anticorrupción before the trial for the alleged payment in b of the reform of the PP headquarters – in judgment instance-.

He thus followed the criteria of the anti-corruption prosecution, which considered that the ongoing processing of “proceedings deemed necessary to clarify the facts” did not justify a prolongation of the investigation, as demanded by the popular accusations and the Prosecutor General’s Office. of the State, which supported their request.