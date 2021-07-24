Pioneering pact at university level: the UFV promotes the transformation of society

At the signing of the agreement, the Director General of Quality and Environmental Assessment of the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Ismael Aznar, and the Vice-Rector for Research and Higher Studies, on whom depends the UFV’s sustainability department, Alberto Lpez Rosado were accompanied by the director of the University, Jos Luis Machetti and the dean of the Faculty of Law and Business, Javier de Cendra. Afterwards, they had a more relaxed conversation, which was joined by the director of the European Documentation Center, Eva Ramn, and researcher and professor Jos Luis Parada, head of the research project on market circularity in Vallehermoso.

Francisco de Vitoria University thus becomes the first Spanish university to adhere to this pact, joining 383 other institutions.

This Pact is developed through various more concrete actions which are summarized in the following Decalogue:

1. Advance in reducing the use of non-renewable natural resources, by reusing in the production cycle the materials contained in the waste as secondary raw materials as long as human health and environmental protection are guaranteed.

2. Promote the analysis of the life cycle of products and the integration of eco-design criteria, reducing the introduction of harmful substances in their manufacture, facilitating the repairability of manufactured goods, extending their lifespan and allowing their valuation at the end of that.

3. Promote the effective application of the principle of waste hierarchy, by promoting the prevention of their generation, by encouraging reuse, by reinforcing recycling and by promoting its traceability.

4. Promote guidelines that increase innovation and the overall efficiency of production processes, through the adoption of measures such as the implementation of environmental management systems.

5. Promote innovative forms of sustainable consumption, which include sustainable products and services, as well as the use of digital infrastructure and services.

6. Promote a responsible consumption model, based on the transparency of information on the characteristics of goods and services, their duration and their energy efficiency, through the use of measures such as the use of the eco-label.

7. Facilitate and promote the creation of adequate channels to facilitate the exchange of information and coordination with the administrations, the scientific and technological community and the economic and social agents, so that synergies are created which favor the transition.

8. Disseminate the importance of moving from the linear economy to a circular economy, by promoting the transparency of the processes, the sensitization and the sensitization of the citizens.

9. Encourage the use of common, transparent and accessible indicators which make it possible to know the degree of implementation of the circular economy.

10. Promote the integration of social and environmental impact indicators derived from the functioning of companies, in order to be able to assess beyond the economic benefits they generate, as a result of their commitment to the circular economy.

DRHNumeric