The UGT and CCOO support the pardon of those convicted of the trial to open a “new political era”

Posted: Tuesday June 08, 2021 2:47 PM

The General Union of Workers (UGT) and the Workers’ Commissions (CCOO) on Tuesday defended the need to grant pardons to the leaders of the trial to open a “new political era” and “overcome past episodes” in Catalonia.

In a joint statement, the trade unions indicated that the permanence in prison of the independence leaders represents a “serious obstacle” to “promote this dialogue scenario” in Catalonia and that it would serve “to reorient the deliberative and transactional process. way of politics. “.

In this sense, the unions assured that the granting of pardons was “essential”, although they warned that it was not a “sufficient” condition to reorient the current situation.

Thus, the UGT and CCOO have valued “the means of negotiation” between the Catalan political forces and the institutions of Catalan “autonomy” with those of the country as a whole. “They have a decisive role to play,” they stressed.

In this context, the unions warned that Spain stands at a “highly undesirable level of political frontism” and argued that the policies of the “country” require a “grassroots consensus” which now seems “unlikely. “.

However, they expressed that “the channeling” of European stimulus funds “appears as a determining factor” to improve the Spanish economic and social model and stressed that the economic recovery will be “very intense”.

“Spain faces challenges and also opportunities of strategic importance in the years to come. With the vaccination process advancing at a good pace, the coming economic recovery suggests that it will be very intense,” they said. they concluded.