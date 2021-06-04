The UK allows Pfizer shots for children 12 to 15 years old – Whidbey Daily News

After clinical trials, it was found that the Pfizer-Bioentech Corona vaccine is safe and effective for this age group.

London. Britain’s drug regulator said on Friday it had approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and Bioentech for use in children between the ages of 12 and 15.

According to the regulator, it will now be the responsibility of the country’s Joint Committee on Immunization (JCVI) to vaccinate this age group. Children ages 12-15 are already taking Pfizer doses in the United States. At the same time, France and Germany are also planning to vaccinate this age group.

Review carefully

June Rain, chief executive of the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, said in a statement that his agency had carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15. “After this we have decided that the Pfizer-Bionetic Corona vaccine is safe and effective for this age group,” he said.

Request for vaccination for poor countries

Vaccination against corona continues around the world. Preference is being given to vaccinating the youth. At the same time, in many parts of the world, there is a shortage of doses for the elderly and the more vulnerable. In such a situation, the World Health Organization has requested the rich countries to provide vaccines to the poor countries under the Kovacs scheme.