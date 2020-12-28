The ultimate vaccine challenge: will there be enough for everyone?

Madrid

Posted: Sunday, December 27, 2020 3:16 PM

The arrival of the coronavirus vaccine poses a hitherto unknown challenge. Will there be enough vaccines for all countries?

The challenge of manufacturing and distributing millions of vaccines around the world involves an unprecedented effort in terms of raw materials and production capacity. From the company BioNTech, responsible for the vaccine which is currently administered in Spain, they underline the difficulty that awaits us.

Ugur Sahin, CEO of the company, assures us that it is a “complex question”. “This means we have to address the question of whether we have enough raw materials and product facilities,” he says.

Politicians are optimistic, they hope to achieve a very high level of vaccination for the summer; However, experts stress that there is much to improve and warn that a new wave of pandemic would pose many difficulties in the manufacture and distribution of vaccines.

This is what José Antonio López, director of neurovirology at UAM underlines: “Logistics must improve to reach the historic milestone of mass vaccination”. For the immunologist and professor at the University of Valladolid Alfredo Corell, the goal is to develop vaccines “stable at room temperature”.

The coming months will be critical to meeting the challenge of vaccinating the entire world population against a virus that has already infected more than 80 million people worldwide.