the unemployed and the young, the most likely to bill in “black”

25% of those under 24 have received income in B in the past three years

X-ray of salary in B in Spain: unemployed and young people most likely to be paid in ‘black’

This Thursday, August 12, is International Youth Day: an event that aims to highlight the challenges facing the younger generations and to raise awareness of their role as key actors of change. They are one of the groups most affected by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the professional situation of many young people who receive part of the salary in “black” has worsened precisely because of this, leading them to precariousness. employment. This is clear from the InfoJobs report on wages in B, which states that 25% of young people under the age of 24 say they have received part or all of their wages in “black” during the last three years.

In addition to the illegality of this practice, the most worrying problem for professionals who receive part of their salary in B is that they may lose all or part of the right to unemployment, receive lower social security benefits, or even lower them. also affect. when you retire. Moreover, according to this study, there are two determining factors for pricing in B: companies which offer no other alternative and low wages which force employees to seek alternatives in the underground economy.

This reality is very present in our country. So much so that we are at the forefront of Western European countries in terms of the black economy (historically it has been estimated between 15 and 25% of GDP). And it is that 1 in 5 Spaniards will be willing to receive their salary in “black”, maintaining the trend compared to the results obtained the previous year. In this sense, it is interesting to note that the impact of the pandemic did not generate a rebound in the underground economy, despite the fact that it could be considered as a consequence of the management of the precarious situations of Spanish workers. .

The conclusions drawn from this study for reasons of sex, age, level of education and professional category are differentiated, but a common denominator emerges: the more unemployment there is, the greater the possibility of perceiving hidden income. The predisposition to receive the salary in B is higher among the unemployed, where it reaches 35%.

In this sense, Mnica Prez, director of communication and studies at InfoJobs, affirms: “The long-term commitment to quality employment, education and training, and the development of public policies that benefit the groups most. affected by the pandemic (unemployed, young people, self-employed, SMEs, etc.) make it possible to get out of precariousness and consolidate the economic recovery ”. Prez concludes: “This x-ray shows that employment – and its quality – can be a determining factor in the fight against the black economy.”

Young people, more predisposed to charge in B

The youngest respondents, between 16 and 24, are the group most willing to collect in B (40%). On the other hand, only 14% of people aged between 45 and 65 would accept this practice and, likewise, we observe that only 8% of them declare having received this type of income during the last three years.

Among those who received a salary in B in the last 3 years, there are also slight differences by sex and occupation; however, the amount received stands out. 15% of women received more than half of their salary in B, compared to 7% of men.

The company only gives this payment option, the main reason among respondents

As mentioned above, the Spanish working population who claim to receive this type of income refer to the fact that the company does not offer them any other option (50%). It is also the main reason for the segmentation by age, occupation, level of employment and level of education.

The second reason cited by 29% of respondents is the need to supplement their salary. While 12% say they don’t want to pay disproportionate taxes, 6% say they don’t want to lose their unemployment benefits.

On the other hand, it is relevant that 35% of the self-employed claim to invoice in B because they do not want to pay taxes, since they consider them abusive; 23 percentage points higher than the average.

The higher the level of education, the lower the predisposition and perception of salary in B

By level of education, those with unregulated training are more willing to receive a salary in B (33%) than those who have only completed basic education (28%). Likewise, this percentage drops to 19% among professionals with university or higher education.

If we analyze the perception of wages in “black”, 16% of respondents in unregulated studies declare having received part of their income in black over the past three years. A percentage that falls by half among workers with higher education or university.

People in management positions most in favor of pricing in B

The percentage of respondents who hold managerial positions and who say they are open to receiving part of their salary in B (27%) is striking. And up to 14% of those surveyed in managerial positions confirm having earned this type of income in the past 3 years. The main reason they indicate is that they need to supplement their salary (almost 30% of them say so). A fact that surprises once again to be a group that sits at the top of the salary pyramid.

Andalusians are the most predisposed to charge in B

By autonomous communities, the report shows that Andalusians are the Spaniards most willing to invoice in B (24%); Andalusia is one of the communities with the highest unemployment rates (22.5%), and this may imply precisely this trend of workers in the region.

In contrast, the Basque Country, one of the autonomous communities where there is the least predisposition to accept a salary in B (19%) and the Community of Madrid (20%).

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric