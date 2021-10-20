the-unforeseen-events-of-filming-'the-challenge',-the-first-film-in-space:-“on-earth-i-imagined-it-differently”

Recording in space was not so easy. The director and lead actress of the first commercial film shot in the cosmos needed the help of astronauts working on the International Space Station to carry out the filming of The Challenge . “Thank you very much to Anton Shklaperov, Oleg Novitsky and Piotr Dubrov because they joined us at times and, despite the fact that they had to fulfill a lot of tasks, they continued to work with us at night,” the actress admitted today. Yulia Peresild, 37, at a meeting organized by the TASS agency in Moscow, two days after her landing.

The Recording was a race against time. “We had very little time, there was a schedule to meet. On the last day, we saw that the next morning everything was over and we felt guilty, we did not have time to do everything we wanted. It went at full speed, we took off and back again ”, added Peresild, still slightly affected by the stay of 12 days in space.

Russian filmmaker Klim Shipenko ran into many unexpected problems. “I already discovered in the International Space Station the peculiarities of recording there. The cosmonauts told us how to organize ourselves. It is something normal, on Earth I imagined it differently ”, explained Shipenko, 38 years old. The director, who had planned some scenes on Earth, found that the actors do not move off the planet as they do on a flat surface and some shots had to be improvised. In the end, both the director and the actress took on all the work of a complete film crew on their own and adapted the script “according to the circumstances.”

The challenge tells the epic of a surgeon who travels into space to save a cosmonaut. The more than thirty hours of recording collected in these 12 days will be reduced to “about 25 or 30 minutes after editing, ”according to Shipenko. The budget for the film, promoted by the Russian space agency Roscosmos, public television Canal Uno and the production company Yellow, Black and White, is secret, although the director “hopes to recover his budget if it is screened internationally.” This is not a trivial question and it has been the subject of debate in Russia. According to veteran cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko, very critical of this initiative, the cost of the mission could be around 2. 000 million rubles, more than two dozen million euros.

The film was announced four months after Hollywood, NASA and SpaceX revealed their own space film starring Tom Cruise. Asked about this new Cold War, cosmonaut Igor Novitsky took the iron out of being ahead of the Americans: “I would not say that this is a film-space race. We just did our job. Our team received an interesting mission: to take part in a shoot and help them make a good movie. ”

Novitsky returned home with them after a stay of 191 days in space, while Dubrov and Shklaperov will remain in the orbital center until the spring of 2022. This last cosmonaut was responsible for taking the director and the actress to the International Space Station, and during the docking maneuvers a problem that forced him to perform them manually. “I have not been scared in space,” said Peresild. “We have been very lucky with this crew, everything has been very quiet. Everything was explained to us at all times. Also when descending to Earth and when the parachute was opened. This, this and this is going to happen ”, commented the actress. “I do not stop grasping objects with my hands because it gives me the feeling that they are going to fly away,” acknowledges the actress two days after stepping on the planet again. And for the director, the 12 days of eating preserves have become long. “They are good and flavored, but after landing the capsule I asked for normal food, they cannot be compared with real potatoes and mushrooms,” said Shipenko, with whom Peresild agrees: “I did not like to drink like that, through a package … I wanted a tea, a coffee “, he added.

The release date of the film is still unknown, although the producer estimates that it will be at the end of 2022. After the space mission, filming will continue on Earth. “The views of the planet were filmed by a good camera for the future. I decided that it was necessary to record as much as possible to avoid the use of computer images ”, explained Shipenko.

