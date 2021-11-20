the-upturn-in-cases-questions-the-cuts-in-health-care-personnel-for-the-coronavirus-crisis

The health system is far from the collapse it suffered in the worst moments of the pandemic, but it is also far from a situation of complete normalcy. A new disease has entered hospitals and health centers with a huge demand for personnel that goes beyond those who care for the most seriously ill in ICUs: nurses have punctured 74, 5 million doses of vaccines; They have almost done 70 million diagnostic tests that required thousands of health and laboratory personnel; the doctors of the health centers have seen their agendas saturated by all the diseases they stopped seeing and by the new ones infected by covid. At least 20.000 of the toilets who were hired for the coronavirus are no longer in the system, but there is already an example, that of Galicia, which has decided to give reverse gear and maintain part of the reinforcement of 1. 200, while the unions warn of the decline that may result from dispensing with more professionals.

Although it is not clear that the upturn in cases in Spain (with an accumulated incidence this Friday of 111, 9 cases by 100. 000 inhabitants) is going to translate into a threat to the capacity of care, the representatives of the health workers put forward several reasons why withdrawing contracted personnel can be a very bad idea. In the first place, because the threat of what many already describe as the sixth wave is unknown. The vaccination status of Spain makes most experts think that it will be much milder than the previous ones, but precautions have never been enough in this pandemic.

Another reason is that, due to slight Whatever this wave is, people with symptoms will have to continue going to health centers, where a doctor or nurse (the group calls itself female) will have to assess their condition; They will need laboratory tests, which will have to be carried out by the technicians, regardless of whether they give a positive or negative result. Cutting personnel would compromise the already diminished care provided by many centers.

In this context, when it comes to health workers, there is a special impact on nurses, assistants, orderlies and technicians. The reinforcement of doctors was anecdotal, so there cannot be many cuts either. A spokeswoman for the State Confederation of Medical Unions acknowledges that there is a shortage of professionals that has not allowed much margin either to hire or to fire. not only keep the jobs created due to the pandemic, but make them stable. Its president, Manuel Cascos, affirms that “it is necessary to be able to offer the best care and attention to patients and to the public as a whole and to face serious existing problems, such as waiting lists, or situations of collapse and saturation in the emergency services. ”

Influenza vaccination campaign

“ In the case of nurses, to their work assistance and routine care, we must add the new influenza vaccination campaign, the third dose for the elderly and continue with the monitoring and detection of positives in a context of increasing number of cases “, adds Cascos.

Hospital laboratories are already suffering a loss of capacity compared to a few months ago, according to Federico García, head of Microbiology at the San Cecilio Hospital in Granada. “The argument is fundamentally that there is no longer so much covid activity. To a certain extent it is true, but there is still a lot of covid, especially in the microbiology services, because although there are not so much on the street or so many people hospitalized, we still have a lot of tests to analyze ”, he argues.

One of the good things that the pandemic had brought is an enormous reinforcement of the laboratories that has allowed continuous care in many of them, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, something that did not happen before. “This can lead to a huge improvement in health and survival of cases that arrive, for example, with an infection. If it is a Monday at two in the afternoon, you will have an immediate analysis, but if there are cuts and you arrive at dawn, you may have to wait, which is dangerous ”, adds García.

No all communities are clear when it comes to disclosing their plans. “Many do not openly say that their objective is not to renew contracts by 31 December, but we suspect that they may go along that line ”, underlines Diego Ayuso, general secretary of the General Council of Nursing. “To give an example, in the Madrid budget for 2022, there are 800 millions of cuts in health. Obviously, it is not going to have the same people because the personnel chapter is the most important “, ditch.

To questions from EL PAÍS, some of the ministries have assured that” the effective that are necessary ”. This is the case of the Basque Country, Aragon, Castilla y León, Navarra and Murcia. Others assure that for the moment they will follow the contracts and that they will try to maintain them, something that happens in Cantabria, Catalonia, the Canary Islands and La Rioja. Both the Valencian Community and Castilla-La Mancha have announced that they will take out new places for next year, which will replace or even increase those that are lost with the termination of contracts due to covid. The Madrid Ministry of Health figures between 45% and 50% the template to keep. The workforce “is still closing with each health center,” says a spokesman. The majority unions, however, lower this percentage to 35%: “The Madrid Health Service (Sermas ) is going to lay off about 7. 500 professionals hired since March 2020 in hospitals, Summa and Primary Care ”, they point out .

The Minister of Health and Social Services of Extremadura, José María Vergeles, explained last Monday that it is not possible to keep health workers with the same contracts: “What we cannot use is the funds that we used to make these contracts, nor the works. For example, we need to unblock waiting lists, but it is a different function than the one that has been contracted. The funds that supported those contracts were European funds that have disappeared. What needs to be done now is a plan for the recovery of the National Health System as a whole. ”

000. 000 less toilets

As published by EL PAÍS in October, some 20. 000 toilets are already out of the system: 8. 000 In Andalucia, 239 in Madrid, 2. 359 in the Valencian Community, 2. 697 in Castilla-La Mancha, 3. 540 in Murcia, 1. 509 in Extremadura and 973 in Cantabria. Asturias, Castilla y León, Navarra, the Basque Country, Ceuta and Meilla did not provide data.

The only community that has explicitly backed down has been Galicia. As demanded by the unions, the Xunta has rectified its intention to end the contracts of the 1. 200 public health workers who They were hired as reinforcement due to the pandemic “taking into account current circumstances.”

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health, they will be renewed 738 of those contracts that were about to expire. On the one hand, positions created by the health emergency and that were to end between 697 will be extended for three months 24 November and 31 December, among which there are nurses and nursing, laboratory and diagnostic imaging technicians, orderlies and administrative staff. And, on the other hand, another six months 115 nursing contracts that also ended at the end of the year will be extended. The Galician Government admits that “current health needs continue to demand the continuity” of these workers in vaccination centers, circuits of emergency services and ICU, devices for testing and screening, covid-auto, as well as for coverage of staff absences.