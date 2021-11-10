the-uruguayan-cristina-peri-rossi,-winner-of-the-2021-cervantes-prize

The winner of the Cervantes Prize 2021, the most prestigious of letters in Spanish and endowed with 125. 000 euros, has been the Uruguayan Cristina Peri Rossi (Montevideo, 79 years). Exiled in Barcelona since 1972, the new winner was premonitory four years ago in an interview with EL PAÍS . To the question “Who would you give the Cervantes award to?” He replied: “To Cristina Peri Rossi, so she can keep writing.” Besides getting it right, he doesn’t seem to have needed Cervantes to continue cultivating his trade. In all genres. Among his latest titles are a book of stories – The wrong loves (Less room) -, a collection of poems – The replicants ( Cálamo) – and an anthology of verses – The boat of time (Viewer) -. To those was added in 2018 a novel: Everything I could not tell you (Minus fourth).

That novel brings together, precisely, two of the constants of the work of the new winner: love and exile. And a vindication of the active role of women: “When a woman is frustrated, she cries. When a man feels frustrated, he unleashes violence ”, it reads on its pages.

As explained by the Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, when announcing the ruling, the jury wanted highlight how the work of Peri Rossi has focused on “the condition of women and sexuality”. He also stressed that this award recognizes the bridge between the two shores that the winner has built with her work “a perpetual reminder of exile.”

“Poetry is a perception; the narrative, a discourse ”, he usually says when asked about two of the genres that he has cultivated the most. Like Hemingway, he maintains that “the novel wins by points and poetry, by KO.” However, the minister has chosen some verses of the winner to present when announcing the award: “What is my house? / where I live? / My house is the writing / I inhabit it as the home of the wayward daughter / the prodigal / the one who always returns to find familiar faces / the only fire that does not extinguish. ”

Cristina Peri Rossi left Uruguay in 1972, with only 31 years. Months before the military coup that unleashed one of the most atrocious repressions in Latin America. “I gave up a brilliant university career and a literary future that I already had on track, but I knew for sure that the future of the country was already on track towards the coup and I had tips that allowed me to find out that my life was in danger,” he said in Spain at the remember his departure from Montevideo.

In the Uruguayan capital he lived in an apartment located in front of the United States Embassy. From there, he saw how many nights the military entered and left and later staged the coup: “I even saw one night how a corpse was thrown into the sea wrapped in blankets, located in a viewing angle from my window. In Montevideo, the coffins were sealed and the corpses were handed over to the relatives after they signed a paper in which they promised not to open them. ”

Last year the winner was the Valencian poet Francisco Brines, and in 2019 the Catalan poet Joan Margarit, both died in 2021 . His consecutive awards broke for the second time with an unwritten tradition in which a Spanish and a Latin American author alternated. That alternation was already broken into 2017 and 2018 when the Nicaraguan Sergio Ramírez and the Uruguayan Ida Vitale, respectively.

Only five women had won the Cervantes Prize so far, the last of them Ida Vitale, after the Spanish María Zambrano (1988) and Ana María Matute (2010), the Cuban Dulce María Loynaz (1992) and the Mexican Elena Poniatowska (2013). The award was established in 1976 and the first winner was Jorge Guillén. The rules establish that it can never be deserted or distributed, this last condition was added after Jorge Luis Borges and Gerardo Diego won it ex aequo in 1979. Octavio Paz, Mario Vargas Llosa, Alejo Carpentier, Nicanor Parra, Rafael Sánchez Ferlosio and Miguel Delibes are among the winners.

The jury has been composed of José Manuel Sánchez Ron, a proposal of the Royal Academy; Cristina Maya, for the Colombian Academy of the Language; José Francisco Asís Montero, for the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE); Ana Rosa Domenella, for the Union of Universities of Latin America (UDUAL); Ignacio Peyró, for the Directorate of the Instituto Cervantes; Laura Revuelta, for the Federation of Associations of Journalists of Spain (FAPE); Ciro Francisco Bianchi, for the Latin American Federation of Journalists (FELAP) and finally Maja Zovko, for the International Association of Hispanists.

The Cervantes Prize is awarded annually every 23 of April in a ceremony presided over by the kings of Spain at the University of Alcalá de Henares, although the last two years this act has not been possible to celebrate, due to the restrictions imposed by pandemic and in 2021 by the state of health of the last recipient, Francisco Brines, who died last May, just eight days after receiving the award, at home, from the Kings.