the-us-drug-regulator-authorizes-the-use-of-pfizer's-vaccine-against-covid-in-children-5-to-11-years-old

Colin Sweeney, from 12 years old, he receives an injection of the Pfizer vaccine while his mother Nicole slaps him on the shoulder at First Baptist Church of Pasadena in Pasadena, California. Marcio Jose Sanchez (AP)

The United States Drug Administration (FDA) has approved this Friday the administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against covid – 19 to children between 5 and 11 years. The decision comes after a panel of experts recommended approval based on the fact that the proven benefits of immunization in that age group outweigh any potential risks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to give the green light to inoculation in this demographic next Tuesday, allowing about 28 millions of children in the country can receive the vaccine from the first or second week of November.

Vaccines for children will be distributed at pediatrician offices, community health centers, children’s hospitals, and pharmacies. If approved, minors will receive one-third of the adult dose, with two injections given three weeks apart. “Vaccinating younger children against COVID will bring us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy,” said FDA Acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock in a statement. “Our thorough and rigorous evaluation of the vaccine safety and efficacy data should help reassure parents and guardians that this vaccine meets our high standards.”

Although the risk of a minor catching Covid and suffering serious consequences is notably lower than in older people, children aged 5 to 11 years have also grappled with the disease. In the United States, about 1.3 million children have been infected and more than 8. 300 have been hospitalized, of which almost a third they required intensive care. About a hundred died. Children from 5 to 11 years represent the 10, 6% of contagion cases, and they are 8.7% of the US population.

Pfizer-BioNTech reported last week that a study of early school children found that its two injections are effective at 91%. The minors who participated in the research received only a third of the dose administered to adolescents and adults. Of the 1. 591 vaccinated, only three children developed the disease, all with very mild symptoms. Of the 788 who were administered placebo, 16 became infected and 10 had fever and somewhat more manifestations serious. Drug regulatory agency models show that in almost any scenario the vaccine could prevent between 200 and that once children can be immunized, the vaccination campaign, which has progressed slowly in recent weeks, be accelerated. The 57, 4% of the US population has the complete pattern; 69% of adults are fully vaccinated; the 79, 5% with at least one dose; and 7% have received a reinforcement puncture.

