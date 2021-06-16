The US military bombs the Russian S 400 missile system during the African lion war games in Morocco: vigorous exercises in America and Africa to destroy the Russian S 400 “Brahmastra”

Strong points:

The United States has trained to bring down cutting-edge S-400 missile defense systems amid continuing tensions with Russia. America trained to kill this Russian Brahmastra in Morocco on the African continent. This massive exercise has been named ‘African Lion’. The United States has strongly opposed the purchase of Russian missile defense systems by Turkey, India and other countries.

Not only that, America has imposed sanctions on Turkey and India is also threatened by this ban. The media indicated that this maneuver to bring down the S-400 was carried out in the region of Agadir in Morocco. A video released by the US Department of Defense revealed the practice of shooting down the S-400. In this video, a man says: “Two attacks were carried out on two S-400s”.

America gave a strong message to Russia and China

The official said they are currently reviewing the impact of these attacks. This exercise was carried out by the African Task Force of the US Army. The United States did not specify which weapons were used to destroy the S-400. However, the United States reportedly used the M142 high mobility artillery rocket system to attack the S-400.

Meanwhile, the United States is also said to have used the AGM-88 high-speed anti-radiation missile. This missile was bought by the Moroccan army from America. The F-16 can be fired by C / D planes. According to the War Zone report, it is not clear whether Morocco’s neighbor Algeria has already purchased the S-400. It is believed that through this exercise, America sent a strong message to both Russia and China. These two countries use the S-400.