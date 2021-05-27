The use of zinc in the diet can increase difficulties, can lead to prey. – Whidbey Daily News

Side effects of zinc tablets: To protect themselves from coronary infections, people are emphasizing on boosting the immune system. Severe patients with corona are also being given steroid doses by doctors.

Side effects of zinc tablets: To protect themselves from coronary infections, people are emphasizing on boosting the immune system. Severe patients with corona are also being given steroid doses by doctors. The person himself uses zinc without the advice of a doctor. Many doctors are recommending patients to take zinc tablets or zinc rich foods. But did you know that too much zinc can make you prone to fungus?

Use of zinc tablets

Zinc enhances a person’s immunity and also improves metabolism. Corona is also helpful in regaining the patient’s ability to recognize taste and smell. That is why physicians are prescribing zinc tablets for corona patients.

Damage to zinc tablets

These days, due to coronary infections, there has also been an increase in cases of fungus. Black fungus has been declared an epidemic by many states. A yellow fungus has been found in the body of a Korona patient in Ghaziabad, UP. Investigations have revealed that this yellow fungus is found in reptiles like lizards, snakes, paddocks, chameleons and thrives in the presence of zinc. Yellow fungus is also on the rise in humans, with corona patients taking zinc pills. At the same time, black fungal infections are said to be on the rise due to the amount of iron in the human body.

Symptoms of yellow fungus

Cases of yellow fungus have also started appearing after black and white. Talking about its symptoms include drowsiness, fatigue, weight loss, loss of appetite, pus at the site of infection in the body.

Black fungus is the most dangerous

According to medical experts, yellow fungus is not found in humans. The most dangerous black fungus so far has been reported in human fungal infections. Black fungus becomes more dangerous after being injected into the blood. Due to the delay in the treatment of the patient, the light of the eyes can also be removed and the infection can reach the brain.

