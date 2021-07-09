The Valencian community, Catalonia and other autonomous communities close the nightlife due to the increase in coronavirus infections among young people

Posted: Friday July 09, 2021 10:11 AM

The increase in infections among young people has skyrocketed in recent weeks. The cumulative incidence (IA) already amounts to 911.23 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the age group between 20 and 29 years. This is reflected in the latest report released by the Department of Health, which shows how infections in this region have quadrupled in just over a month.

Faced with this situation, some autonomous communities have chosen to focus on nightlife. Thus, some of them have decided to close the premises of that time, while others have brought forward their closure. All this with the tourist season starting.

Catalonia

Closure of nightlife, discos and any dance hall, from this midnight and for 15 days Obligation to accredit a negative test or the complete vaccination schedule to attend events of more than 500 people Capacity of 50 % inside bars and restaurants and 100% on terraces, with a limit of six and 10 people respectively Recommendation to use the mask in outdoor spaces

Valencian Community

Bars and nightclubs can only function as restaurants and will have to close at 00:30 The hotel industry, bars and restaurants, anticipate their closing at 00:30 The capacity in the premises will be, at most, 6 guests inside and 10 The shows mass will reduce their capacity from 4,000 to 3,000 people outdoors and from 3,000 to 2,000 in confined spaces The government will ask the Superior Court of Justice to authorize a curfew from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. social gatherings for 10 people

Castile and Leon

Today nightlife closes at 2:00 a.m., the last guest admitting one hour of drinking in the bar or standing in nightlife venues is prohibited and dance floors cannot be used Capacity in these facilities is limited to one third and there can only be 10 people per table

Murcia region

Closure of the interior of nightlife venues from this Friday The capacity of these venues is reduced to 10 people per table in the outdoor spaces Mass celebrations are prohibited in all municipalities with high transmission

Cantabria

Closure of nightlife venues in Santander, Torrelavega, Castro Urdiales, Camargo, Piélagos, El Astillero, Santa Cruz de Bezana, Laredo, Santoña, Santa María de Cayón, Colindres, Marina de Cudeyo, Ribamontán al Mar, Bárcena de Cicero, Noja and Arnuero.

Aragon

Nightlife closed at 12:30 a.m. and catering establishments at 11:00 p.m. Reduction of capacity to 50% in all places, as long as they are interior spaces Weddings, baptisms and communions can only accommodate 120 guests and it is mandatory to present a list of participants

Navarre

Advance nightlife closure from 04:00 to 01:00 The municipal government of Pamplona has asked not to organize celebrations on the occasion of the festivities of San Fermín

Galicia

Closure of spaces where large bottles are kept, such as beaches, parks and squares from Saturday at 00:00 You will have to present the vaccination or PCR certification to access the nightlife in medium-level municipalities

Some Autonomous Communities are committed to advancing vaccination

Other communities, like Madrid, have decided to advance vaccination among the younger population. This Friday the self-meeting will be open for over 25s and early next week for over 16s. The Basque Country will also open vaccination for young people between 16 and 29 years old this Friday. In the Balearic Archipelago, this population group is already immune.

Meanwhile, Asturias, Navarre and the Balearic Islands are also promoting screening among young people to detect possible new cases of COVID-19.