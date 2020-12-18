The Valencian Community closes for anyone who is not a resident and limits meetings to six people at Christmas

Posted: Thursday December 17 2020 21:45

The Valencian Community has agreed to limit meetings to six people (coming from two cohabiting nuclei) also on designated Christmas days, “without exception”, and has advanced the restriction of night mobility to 11 p.m., except on 24 and December 31, which will be at 0.00 hours.

This was announced on Thursday by the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, who appeared with the Minister of Universal Health, Ana Barceló, at a press conference to report on the pandemic prevention measures agreed to the coordination table. Interministerial.

Puig explained that no social gathering will exceed six people, both in public and private spaces, “without exception for Christmas”. In addition, these six people must not exceed the two coexistence groups.

Secondly, he stressed that the Generalitat has agreed to advance the restriction of night mobility at 11 p.m. until January 15, with exceptions on December 24 and 31, which will be at 12 noon.

In addition, the Community’s confinement perimeter is “reinforced” and it will not be possible to leave or enter Valencian territory before January 15, except for people returning to their usual place of residence. Puig stressed that it will not be possible to enter or leave the Community to go to the place of residence of “relatives or relatives”.

Puig apologized to the public for the new restrictions and for changing the measures just 12 days after announcing more, but said that, “as anyone can understand, if the epidemic and the situation of incidence of the coronavirus are changing., we must adapt to the new reality to better fight against pandemics because “the consequences of not doing so would be worse”.

The “ president ” justified these new limitations in that the incidence of Covid increased by 27% last week and that we have four consecutive days with more than 2,000 cases of coronavirus. This, as he said, “forces us to react” because “we risk the health, the work and the future of the Valencians and not how to celebrate Christmas”.

“Skipping the restrictions means hurting the rest,” he said, and that’s why he said the guidelines need to be home address, step purchases and security. “It’s painful to have to restrict Christmas further, but that’s what concerns caution and responsibility,” he said. All measures will come into effect next Monday.