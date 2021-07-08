The Valencian Community closes nightlife and will ask for a curfew in several municipalities

Updated: Thursday 08 July 2021 15:56

Posted: 08.07.2021 15:54

The Valencian Community has decided to close the nightlife again due to the “explosion of contagion” among young people, to bring forward the closure of the hotel industry by half an hour and to reduce the capacity of the shows of mass, as well as to ask the Superior Court of Justice of the Valenciana Community for a selective curfew by the municipalities with high incidence, from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., and the limitation of meetings to ten people in all spaces.

This was announced by the “president” of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, during a press conference with the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, after the COVID interministerial table. These measures take effect at midnight from Friday to Saturday, until July 25, and respond to the “explosion of contagion” among young people.

“Clearly, the pandemic has worsened. Nine days after the latest decisions, the virus is forcing us to adopt new measures,” Puig stressed as “a temporary halt” to the de-escalation shortly after a month of the end of the leftover touch. The incidence tripled in ten days between the ages of 20 and 29, and with the anticipation that hospitalizations could increase.

Hospitality industry shutdown is planned

Concretely, pubs and nightclubs can only operate under bar and restaurant conditions, closing at 12:30 am. The hotel closes half an hour earlier, with ten guests on the terraces and six indoors. An information campaign will also be launched to increase ventilation in these premises.

Mass shows will reduce their capacity: outdoors from 4,000 to 3,000 people and indoors from 3,000 to 2,000. Popular festivals, parades or parades are still not allowed.

Ask the courts for a curfew

The Consell will ask the TSJCV this Friday for its authorization to put in place two measures: the limitation of night mobility from one to six in the morning in the municipalities with the highest epidemiological risk, which would currently affect around forty municipalities in the Community, and limiting meetings with a maximum of ten people on the street and at home.

The control of bottles will also be strengthened, with more police surveillance and a change in regulations to consider them as serious crimes and reduce the hours of alcohol sales until 8 p.m.