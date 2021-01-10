The values ​​of the Madrid City Council demand the declaration of the capital as a catastrophic zone

Publication: Sunday, January 10, 2021 1:01 PM

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, told a press conference that they are “assessing the possibility” of asking for Madrid to be declared a catastrophic zone “because of the damage in the city and in the state. where you are now. “

“In this sense, having legal mechanisms such as the declaration of a disaster zone can help us. It is not a decision that was taken or that we adopted, but it is one of these options that we manage from the municipal council as a means and a means of being able to try to resolve this situation as quickly as possible ” , said the mayor.

Thus, Almeida indicated that she is studying two questions: “Whether this is appropriate from a legal point of view and, therefore, what are the conditions for doing it, and from a practical point of view.” “It will be a decision that we will take in the coming days,” he said.