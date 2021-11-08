the-venezuelan-prosecutor's-office-prohibits-a-bullfight-as-“a-public-slaughter-of-animals”

Poster announcing the bullfighting festival .

The Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, has announced the suspension of the Bullfighting Festival Traditions of Spain, a bullfight that was going to take place this 11 of December in Maracay, city with a long bullfighting tradition located in the center of the country. The official referred to the event as “a public slaughter of animals” and ordered the removal of all publicity related to the activity.

The fair would be staged in a portable plaza owned by the Venezuelan matador Erick Cortez, who is a breeder of fighting bulls and is recognized because for several years he has been linked to bullfighting in the country. Cortez was going to be part of the bullfighting cartel along with the Spanish guests Manuel Escribano and David Galán. The bullfight would take place at the Parque Los Aviadores Shopping Center, in Palo Negro, a very busy area of ​​that city. The poster included six animals.

This is the first time that a senior official of the Venezuelan State has established positions around the controversy on bullfighting as a cultural practice, and a judicial measure is issued to prevent it. Bullfights are not formally prohibited in Venezuela, and they continue to be organized with relative discretion in some areas of the country.

In his management as Attorney General, since the year 2017, Saab has specialized in criminalizing immediately, and as never before in the administration of justice in the country, any event against the mistreatment or trafficking of animals.

The so-called brave festival was an extremely popular activity in the first decades of 20th century Venezuela and the most outstanding Spanish bullfighters were idols of the fans. However, the festival began to decline precipitously from the nineties, to the same extent that organized groups of civil society and activists in defense of animals increased questions about the martyrdom and final destination of fighting bulls in the squares.

Although it has already disappeared in Caracas, bullfighting remains a popular festival in the center and west of Venezuela, particularly in the cities of Valencia, Maracay, San Cristóbal and Mérida, in which they are part of a long and deeply rooted tradition.

