the-violence-that-follows-vicarious-violence:-“after-the-murders-you-are-left-alone”

Facebook photo of Rocío Vieitez.

In the summer of 2015 David Oubel, a Galician real estate businessman, brutally murdered his two little girls, aged nine and four. “I’m going to kill my daughters and then I’ll commit suicide,” he announced to the Civil Guard who picked up the phone at the Moraña (Pontevedra) barracks. He fulfilled the first part of the threat: when the agents arrived at his house, he had cut the throats of the girls that he should have delivered that same day to his ex-wife, Rocío Viéitez, but he was still alive, in the bathtub with some minor cuts . Oubel became the first person to be sentenced to a reviewable permanent prison sentence in Spain. At that time, the term vicarious violence (a cruel form of violence in which women are mistreated, harming minors) was not in force and Viéitez, like the rest of the women who suffered this type of aggression before 2019, when it was recognized as gender violence, it was not considered a victim. Six years later, he is still on a tortuous road to his recovery. He told it at the beginning of October in a course on gender violence organized by the Galician Lawyers Council to train public defenders in this matter.

“When these events occur, all protocols are activated, but the next day you are alone”, Viéitez narrates in the course online in which police officers, lawyers from the Subcommittee on Gender Violence of the General Council of the Lawyers, psychologists and prosecutors have participated. She is the Galician translator of the course and the Council asked her to participate by telling the true needs of the victims. With his intervention, he has made clear the rigidity of the institutional machinery to adapt to them; yet another form of violence.

Loneliness and harassment. Viéitez insists on both feelings. “There are the first 24 and then the rest ”, He maintains. It details how the news of the murder is sometimes communicated to family or friends in the first place so that they can transfer it. “I found out at night, on my own, because my uncle and sister weren’t able to tell me. As soon as I found out, I went to the house [la de su exmarido, en donde acababa de asesinar a sus hijas] and they wouldn’t let me in, so I left with my sister and two psychologists who turned me on and watched, quietly, how I was going crazy. They accompanied me to my parents’ house and we already saw that [esa asistencia] was not effective. ”

After three days they called her to go and testify to the Court. “I refused because a lawyer I knew told me it wasn’t necessary, but others go because they don’t know. At that moment, I only wanted to die because I felt guilty for not having foreseen what had happened, how could I testify! ” Finally, he was able to do it a month and a half later “and they offered me to do it by videoconference.”

Viéitez calls for “real, specific, specialized protection” for that first path that victims of vicarious violence must travel. “The summary secrecy can last a year and the trial can be extended two years. So we can’t close the doors, we don’t stop reliving everything ”, she protests.

Then there are the therapies. He warns that those that need are usually specialized, more expensive and have to be maintained over time. And he adds that psychotherapy has to be accompanied by pharmacology; from a psychiatrist administering the medication. And then, “live with your mind and with yourself” and go back to work.

To her , who is self-employed, was diagnosed with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, with which she had a short sick leave. “It would have been different if I had broken my arm,” he adds. And he recognizes that when he rejoined, his work capacity was not the same. “Between the expensive drug treatment and the fact that you do not have the capacity to generate income, it is not easy to get ahead; expenses are doubled because many of us do not want to stay in the same place. ”

In his talk before The lawyers, Viéitez launched a request in this regard: “The need to speak with both registries and banks so that they suspend payment executions for a time.” In her case, the violence exerted by her ex-husband continues. When they separated, he got the house. As it has been marked by crime and the bank finds it difficult to sell it, it has seized her “because I am a joint party to the mortgage that she had signed while married. It is a tremendous legal paradox. ”

They are not exempt from the violence that follows vicarious violence. some media. “We journalists used to get into the garden and the neighbors brought us the groceries because we had to isolate ourselves. Burying the girls was tremendous. I wanted to do it at five in the morning so that they would leave us alone; we finally did it at nine o’clock and even so there was a leak, ”he explains in detail, in a post-course talk, the constant obstacles to face in the epicenter of the greatest tragedy imaginable.

This is how the anguish due to the follow-up of the media counts. “They were pending even medical visits,” he says, and regrets that the right to privacy of the victims is not preserved. “There is no police order that protects us and that at least lets us decide which act we want to make public and which one to keep.”

Six years later, with the wound still open, he has outstanding financial debts, but a joy: Viéitez is behind a major achievement for the victims of vicarious violence that the Galician Parliament approved. “Gender women were entitled to compensation, but we were not recognized until 2019. We had the previous ones to that date and since July of this year we can already claim in Galicia and that gives me satisfaction, although it does not contribute anything to me anymore. ”