The volcano, naked: how to interpret the signs of the eruption of La Palma

Perimeter of

lava (current)

Seismic activity

intense

Perimeter of

lava (current)

Intense seismic activity

The magma that rose and broke the crust in La Palma the past 19 September is shaped like dam . That is why a fissure was formed on the surface and the eruptive mouths that have emerged appear aligned. This wall, which feeds on magma accumulated to more than 10 kilometers deep, hundreds of meters long and a few meters wide.

Cumbre vieja volcano

3 km

0 km

La Palma

– 2 km

CORTEX

-10 km

MANTO

Cumbre vieja volcano

3 km

0 km

La Palma

– 2 km

BARK

– 11 km

MANTO

Cumbre vieja volcano

3 km

0 km

La Palma

– 2 km

BARK

– 11 km

MANTO

Volcano de Cumbre viejo

Roque de los Muchachos

2. 426 m

3 km

0 km

La Palma

Atlantic Ocean

-2 km

BARK

Magma accumulation

– 11 km

MANTO

Before the eruption, magma accumulated under the island in recent years in that reservoir, which is not a chamber or a bag, but semi-molten material that accumulates in the cracks and discontinuities of the crust. It comes from the mantle , a middle layer of the Earth much hotter and less solid. The accumulation of magma began to put pressure on the crust and rose during the days leading up to the eruption. The fractures that it generates, opening a hole in the irregularities of the ground, causes earthquakes that were rising above all from 14 September, until reaching the surface on Sunday 19, breaking the crust at Cumbre Vieja.

Earthquakes

of 11 to the 19

of September

BARK

Magma Dam

MANTO

Earthquakes of 11

to the 19 of September

BARK

Magma Dam

MANTO

The crack: As the magma accumulated between the shallower layers, the pressure precipitated the rupture of the crust. The levee zigzagged its way to the surface, breaking the rock and causing a chain of upward earthquakes from the 11 to the 19 September, day of the eruption.

The first week of eruption, the shallower material emanated from the fissure, accumulated at 10 kilometers, and that is why it was thicker and less hot. Then a more fiery, liquid lava began to emerge from a reservoir below the 30 kilometres. The earthquakes are concentrated in that deep area due to pressure changes due to the emission of magma.

Earthquakes (of the 11 September

to November 5)

Of the 11 to the 19

September

A string of earthquakes was the announcement of the s source of magma from a reservoir to 10 km deep.

BARK

Eruption

Depth (Km)

– 10

12 S

16 S

21 S

Of the 19 of September

to November 5

MANTO

After the eruption, deeper earthquakes accompanied the rise of hotter and more liquid magma to more than 50 km deep.

Depth (Km)

– 10

– 20

– 30

Magma

– 40

19 sept

15 Oct

5 Nov

Earthquakes (from 11 September

to November 5)

Of the 11 to the 19

of September

A string of earthquakes was the announcement of the rise of magma from a reservoir to 10 km deep.

BARK

Eruption

Depth (Km)

– 10

12 S

16 S

20 S

Of the 19 of September

to November 5

MANTO

After the eruption, deeper earthquakes accompanied the rise of hotter and more liquid magma to more than 50 depth km.

Depth (Km)

– 10

– 21

– 30

Magma

– 30

19 sept

15 Oct

5 Nov

Earthquakes (from 11 September to November 5)

From 11 to the 19 of September

A string of earthquakes was the a nuncio of the rise of magma from a reservoir to 11 km deep.

BARK

Eruption

Depth (Km)

– 10

12 S

16 S

21 S

MANTO

Of the 19 of September

to November 5

After the eruption, deeper earthquakes accompanied the rise of hotter magma and liquid to more than 50 km deep.

Depth (Km)

– 01

– 20

– 30

Magma

– 042

18 sept

14 Oct

Nov 5

Of the 11 to the 19 September

Earthquakes (of the 11 September to November 5)

A string of earthquakes was the announcement of the rise of magma from a reservoir to 10 km deep.

0 km

Eruption

Depth (Km)

BARK

– 10

– 11 km

12 S

14 S

16 S

18 S

19 S

From 19 September to November 5

Magma

After the eruption, deeper earthquakes accompanied the rise of hotter and more liquid magma to more than 50 km deep.

MANTO

Depth (Km)

– 10

– 50 km

– 20

– 30

Temperature

– 40

+

18 sept

14 Oct

5 Nov

X-ray of the volcano

If we strip the noise of the unnamed volcano that was born in Cumbre Vieja, lava and uncertainty, we would have a monster built with data. These are the measurements made by volcanologists since the day 19 of September that the eruption began, the previous week of earthquakes and the previous four years of signals that predicted this eruption. These data allow them to construct an X-ray of the volcanic process with indirect references, the best they have, of how the process evolves. And that is what we show with these infographics and with the help of the specialists themselves, to understand what is seen in those numbers with the eyes of a volcanologist.

La Palma

BARK

– 11 Km

Earthquakes

Of the 11 September

to November 5

– 40 Km

MANTO

The scale is not homogeneous

in this perspective

0 Km

La Palma

CORTEX

Earthquakes

– 10 Km

Of the 11 September

to November 5

MANTO

– 30 Km

The scale is not homogeneous

in this perspective

This week, by For example, scientists have begun to observe signs that may indicate that we are approaching the end of the tunnel or, at least, the moment we see some light in the background. After 50 days of vigorous eruption, the director from the Geophysical Observatory of the National Geographic Institute (IGN), Carmen López, spoke this week of “a downward trend.” He was referring to the emission of gases and the tremor signal, the noise caused by magma, while other parameters seem to stabilize, such as earthquakes and deformation. “They are positive signs, there is no doubt,” he admitted.

But to understand these optimistic symptoms, first we have to look under the island of La Palma and go back until 2017. Although it is still debated, it is likely that at that time magma began to accumulate somewhat above the 10 kilometers deep, a phenomenon accompanied by earthquakes, which still occur in the same area. “They are due to an increase in magmatic overpressure, probably due to a new supply of material: magma is entering that more superficial reservoir,” sums up volcanologist Inés Galindo, from the Geological and Mining Institute (IGME). This material initially rose in the form of a dike, a semi-fused wall that zigzags through the cracks until generating a fracture in the ground: that is why several mouths appear aligned on that fissure on the island.

25 cm

Magma dam

Ground deformation

30 cm

19

11

– 8

21 September

21 October

25 cm

0 cm

Magma dam

Ground deformation

Centimeters

30

20

10

– 8

21 September

21 October

Magma doesn’t just cause earthquakes. It also bulges the surface of the island, like a titan pushing the crust from 15 kilometers deep, managing to lift the mountain by a hand with his muscles. Four days before the eruption, La Palma had grown 10 centimeters in the Cumbre Vieja area and more than 15 on the eve of the lava, in the same area in the which finally broke. The volcanologist Vicente Soler, from the IPNA-CSIC, explains it with a holiday simile: “If you drop a beach ball from the bottom of the pool under a mat, first lift it with your push. And it stays stable underneath, lifting it, or it hits it until it breaks and jumps to the surface ”. The eruption already broke that mat, the eruptive fissure, but the deformation of the ground remained because they kept pushing other balls from behind.

However, it comes noticing a relaxation in that deformation. The pressure has been lower for weeks and that is why it is indicated as a positive sign. The CSIC volcanologist Pablo J. González, a specialist in this factor, considers that the fall in the deformation, although slight, “is telling us something about the evolution of the eruption, because such a prolonged trend over time is very difficult to change ”, He says. The slight subsidence that is perceived (especially in the stations furthest from the eruption) is proportional to the change in pressure of the reservoir, that is, “more magma comes out from the reservoir to 10 kilometers from entering from 30 kilometers ”, summarizes González. The volcano would be running out of fuel. “I can’t know when it will run out, but it is a sign that it is running out. They are good signs, ”he adds.

Galindo explains that the logical thing is for the island to deflate when the eruption begins to run out of fuel, but “it has no It had to be at the same rate at which it swelled, because at the beginning, the system was closed and the pressure on the crust increased until it ruptured. Now it is open ”. The seismologist Itahiza Domínguez, from the IGN, points out that “a slight reversal is already being observed, not only locally, but throughout the island.” But it is not expected to deflate completely when the process ends because, according to geologist Stavros Meletlidis (IGN), “what comes out does not leave a hole behind, it will never reach the base level of what we had before the eruption” . At the end of the day, it is part of the natural mechanism of growth of these volcanic islands: not only do they grow with the exit of material, with craters, streams and strips, they also grow with the magmatic push that raises them centimeter by centimeter over the seas.

Peak earthquakes?

Earthquakes are obviously an important key . Seismologists have been looking at movements at two depths: those around 10 kilometers and others below 30 kilometers, from where the volcanic fracture feeds with magma. The shallowest are due to pressure changes due to the magma flowing upwards, as Galindo explained, and the deepest arise when the reservoir empties. “There can be a tube effect of toothpaste, which is compressed and generates the output of more material,” explains Domínguez. “The volume that is coming out comes from down there,” he adds, “and it changes the whole system; the reaction is those earthquakes because somehow the system is compressing. ”

If the earthquakes continue to occur below 30 kilometers, therefore it may mean that the magma has already flowed upward and the island building is readjusting after that activity. This is what Meletlidis thinks: the march of the magma is what generates the seismicity and not the other way around. “Deep earthquakes may be due to the system depressurizing after the magma rises,” he says. That, therefore, could be a good sign, although it is not yet clear. “It is not that an empty chamber is generated when the magma rises”, clarifies Domínguez, “but it does change the pressure and those readjustments are earthquakes.”

Domínguez believes that eruptive seismicity, associated with the outflow of lava, will fall suddenly when the eruption subsides, as happened in El Hierro in 900. At the moment, a peak could have been reached with several earthquakes of magnitude 5, although a rebound cannot be ruled out. And the earthquakes felt by the population can continue after the eruption ceases. As Galindo explains, “the normal” is that there are tremors, although not because magma continues to flow: “In El Hierro, seismicity continued, and in that case it was interpreted as a readjustment of the system. Once the magma has finished coming out, that hole that it leaves in the crust has to be restructured, fracturing the rock that exists, and it causes seismicity. ”

Sulfur dioxide emissions

Sulfur dioxide emission (SO2 )

associated with the volcanic plume continues

registering high values ​​and consistent with the eruptive process

SO2 values ​​should be kept below 1. 00 0 to be considered as a sign of the near cessation of the eruption.

50. 00 0

40. 00 0

30. 01 0

20. 01 0

10. 00 0

21 Sep

4 Oct

18 Oct

Nov 1

Source: Government of the Canary Islands

Source: Government of the Canary Islands .

Emissions sulfur dioxide

The emission of sulfur dioxide (SO2)

associated with the volcanic plume continues

registering high values ​​and consistent with the eruptive process

SO2 values ​​should be kept below 1. 00 0 to be considered as a sign of the near cessation of the eruption.

077. 00 0

40. 00 0

30. 00 0

20. 00 0

10. 00 0

20 Sep

4 Oct

18 Oct

1 Nov

Source: Government of the Canary Islands.

Dio emissions sulfur oxide

The emission of sulfur dioxide (SO2) associated with the volcanic plume

continues to register high values ​​in line with the eruptive process

SO2 values ​​should be kept below 1. 00 0 to be considered as a sign of the near cessation of the eruption.

50. 00 0

40. 00 0

40. 00 0

20. 00 0

11. 00 0

20 Sep

4 Oct

18 Oct

1 Nov

Source: Canary Islands Government.

Another decisive factor, which generates restrained optimism in the IGN (responsible for volcanic surveillance), is the emission of gases, essentially sulfur dioxide (SO₂). “The advantage that this gas gives us is that it is purely magmatic, not like steam or carbon dioxide, which are emitted in greater quantities, but may have other sources,” summarizes Pedro Hernández, a volcanologist at Involcan who specializes in this element. The amount of SO₂ that magma has is directly related to the eruption because gases are its driving force: “The more gas, the cooler the magma. And as it degasses it loses strength, like a shaken soda bottle. That is why we say that the end is near when the gas content in that magma decreases. ”

The disadvantage is that the measurements of this geochemical indicator are they perform between great difficulties, with a great margin of error, and with the added difficulties of the ash. Data are taken from the volcano’s smoke column from the sea, in the Civil Guard patrol boat, or even by helicopter. “The important thing is to observe trend changes of orders of magnitude: that it goes from 50. 00 0 to 5. 00 0 and from there to 500 ″, indicates Hernández. The 24 from October an emission of more than 50 . 00 0 tons of SO₂ and less than 5. 00 0 a week later, although on Friday they rose again around 30. 00 0. “The experience of other eruptions tells us that it does not descend suddenly, but gradually. We can begin to see the end of the tunnel when we are several days in hundreds of tons, not thousands ”, he predicts.

The data that the volcano whispers to us shows The tremor, the vibrations caused by the flow of gases and magma in the eruptive building, is also attenuated. After a spike in late October, the signal seemed to be mitigating slightly in recent days. As in the case of gases, a positive trend, but one that has yet to take hold. And as in the case of the other data, they are indirect information that volcanologists analyze about what happens under their feet. Soler points out that they have no choice but to deduce what is happening from these clues. “The only direct measure we have of what happens inside the Earth is when lava comes out of a volcano,” he says. “That is why”, he continues, “Jules Verne took the travelers out of his novel by a volcano, the Stromboli ”. There will be time to analyze the lavas in detail to know if they came from the mantle or the nearby reservoir at each moment of the eruption. Now the important thing is to look at those clues that the volcano provides to know when the eruption that has been devastating homes for seven weeks and punishing the mental health of the palm trees will end.

Asia

Corteza

Spain

Core

Mantle

Asia

Bark

Spain

Core

Manto

TO sia

Bark

Spain

Core

Mantle

Credits and sources:

Drone video of the opening courtesy of IGME-CSIC; IGN earthquake data; altimetry and bathymetry data from the National Geographic Information Center. Scientific advice from the seismologist Itahiza Domínguez (IGN) and the geologist Stavros Meletlidis (IGN). Copernicus Emergency Management Service lava perimeter.

In this article, Jacob V. López

You can write to us at javier@esmateria.com and follow MATTER on Facebook , Twitter e Instagram

, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter

.

