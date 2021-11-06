the-volcano,-naked:-how-to-interpret-the-signs-of-the-eruption-of-la-palma

BARK

Magma Dam

MANTO

The crack: As the magma accumulated between the shallower layers, the pressure precipitated the rupture of the crust. The levee zigzagged its way to the surface, breaking the rock and causing a chain of upward earthquakes from the 11 to the 19 September, day of the eruption.

The first week of eruption, the shallower material emanated from the fissure, accumulated at 10 kilometers, and that is why it was thicker and less hot. Then a more fiery, liquid lava began to emerge from a reservoir below the 30 kilometres. The earthquakes are concentrated in that deep area due to pressure changes due to the emission of magma.

Earthquakes (of the 11 September to November 5) Of the 11 to the 19 September A string of earthquakes was the announcement of the s source of magma from a reservoir to 10 km deep. BARK Eruption Depth (Km) – 10 12 S 16 S 21 S Of the 19 of September to November 5 MANTO After the eruption, deeper earthquakes accompanied the rise of hotter and more liquid magma to more than 50 km deep. Depth (Km) – 10 – 20 – 30 Magma – 40 19 sept 15 Oct 5 Nov

This week, by For example, scientists have begun to observe signs that may indicate that we are approaching the end of the tunnel or, at least, the moment we see some light in the background. After 50 days of vigorous eruption, the director from the Geophysical Observatory of the National Geographic Institute (IGN), Carmen López, spoke this week of "a downward trend." He was referring to the emission of gases and the tremor signal, the noise caused by magma, while other parameters seem to stabilize, such as earthquakes and deformation. "They are positive signs, there is no doubt," he admitted. But to understand these optimistic symptoms, first we have to look under the island of La Palma and go back until 2017. Although it is still debated, it is likely that at that time magma began to accumulate somewhat above the 10 kilometers deep, a phenomenon accompanied by earthquakes, which still occur in the same area. "They are due to an increase in magmatic overpressure, probably due to a new supply of material: magma is entering that more superficial reservoir," sums up volcanologist Inés Galindo, from the Geological and Mining Institute (IGME). This material initially rose in the form of a dike, a semi-fused wall that zigzags through the cracks until generating a fracture in the ground: that is why several mouths appear aligned on that fissure on the island. 25 cm Magma dam Ground deformation 30 cm 19 11 – 8 21 September 21 October 25 cm 0 cm Magma dam Ground deformation Centimeters 30 20 10 – 8 21 September 21 October

Magma doesn’t just cause earthquakes. It also bulges the surface of the island, like a titan pushing the crust from 15 kilometers deep, managing to lift the mountain by a hand with his muscles. Four days before the eruption, La Palma had grown 10 centimeters in the Cumbre Vieja area and more than 15 on the eve of the lava, in the same area in the which finally broke. The volcanologist Vicente Soler, from the IPNA-CSIC, explains it with a holiday simile: “If you drop a beach ball from the bottom of the pool under a mat, first lift it with your push. And it stays stable underneath, lifting it, or it hits it until it breaks and jumps to the surface ”. The eruption already broke that mat, the eruptive fissure, but the deformation of the ground remained because they kept pushing other balls from behind.

However, it comes noticing a relaxation in that deformation. The pressure has been lower for weeks and that is why it is indicated as a positive sign. The CSIC volcanologist Pablo J. González, a specialist in this factor, considers that the fall in the deformation, although slight, “is telling us something about the evolution of the eruption, because such a prolonged trend over time is very difficult to change ”, He says. The slight subsidence that is perceived (especially in the stations furthest from the eruption) is proportional to the change in pressure of the reservoir, that is, “more magma comes out from the reservoir to 10 kilometers from entering from 30 kilometers ”, summarizes González. The volcano would be running out of fuel. “I can’t know when it will run out, but it is a sign that it is running out. They are good signs, ”he adds.

Galindo explains that the logical thing is for the island to deflate when the eruption begins to run out of fuel, but “it has no It had to be at the same rate at which it swelled, because at the beginning, the system was closed and the pressure on the crust increased until it ruptured. Now it is open ”. The seismologist Itahiza Domínguez, from the IGN, points out that “a slight reversal is already being observed, not only locally, but throughout the island.” But it is not expected to deflate completely when the process ends because, according to geologist Stavros Meletlidis (IGN), “what comes out does not leave a hole behind, it will never reach the base level of what we had before the eruption” . At the end of the day, it is part of the natural mechanism of growth of these volcanic islands: not only do they grow with the exit of material, with craters, streams and strips, they also grow with the magmatic push that raises them centimeter by centimeter over the seas.