the-volcano-of-la-palma,-“enraged”:-the-new-wash-advances-900-meters-in-24-hours

Day 40 º life of the La Palma volcano, and shows no signs of appeasement. Quite the opposite. “He is enraged”, described this Friday afternoon the director of the National Geographic Institute and spokesperson for the scientific committee of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), María José Blanco. In this way, the eruptive center continues to eject, as in previous days, powerful rivers of lava from the northwest of the cone to the southwest of the island. Later, the lava flow forks in two: one tongue turns northwest again, following the path traced by other rivers of magma, and a second one goes southwest. The latter, the so-called cast three, advanced 900 meters by 24 hours, explained Blanco, overflowing the previous languages ​​and advancing on terrain not trampled, unfortunately for homes and farms.

“We have the problem in laundry three”, confirmed for his part the technical director of Pevolca, Miguel Ángel Morcuende. It is the same language that has buried some of the few houses that remain standing in the town of Todoque and the one that threatens the access road to Puerto Naos, vital both for control tasks and for the construction of the new desalination plants or the passing of the neighbors. This tourist enclave is, however, out of danger, the spokesperson stressed. The Pevolca is already considering several alternatives in case, finally, the road was buried.

The language that stopped in the middle of the urban area of ​​the town of La Laguna (1. 200 inhabitants, in Los Llanos de Aridane) is another cause for concern for experts. It has caused the transfer of all its inhabitants and serious damage, after destroying practically the entire school, in addition to the football field and other nerve centers in the area. This front “hangs by a thread”, in the words of Morcuende on Thursday, given that it continues to receive contributions of lava. For this reason, evacuees cannot, for the moment, return to their homes.

The Pevolca has not provided new data on the progress of the castings. Until this Thursday, the affected area amounted to 906 hectares, according to data from the European surveillance system Copernicus. Their satellites point out that 2 buildings have already been affected. 296 buildings. Of them, 2. 183 are completely destroyed and others 113 at risk or partially damaged.

The cadastre, which offers more detailed data by discriminating properties such as implement rooms or alpendres, figures at 1. 293 the buildings destroyed on Thursday (21 more than Wednesday). Of them, 1. 034 They are for residential use and 136, for agricultural use. In addition, they have been affected 59. 936 meters of roads and 266, 61 hectares of crops, 6.8 more than in the last balance. Of them, 143 were banana trees, 58 of vineyards and 23, 5 avocados.

“Obvious problem of seismicity”

“We have an obvious problem of earthquakes at medium and high depth ”, explained Miguel Ángel Morcuende. “We continue with the swarm.” Thus, in the last day the magnitude of 4.2 and the intensity of IV have been reached. The magnitude measures the strength of the earthquake, regardless of how it is perceived on the surface, and the intensity, how the population feels it. High values ​​of the tremor signal are maintained, which indicates the energy released by the volcano. The tremor is imperceptible to humans, but when it is detected by seismometers it can indicate the possible appearance of magma outside.

However, the current level of seismicity continues to indicate, according to María José Blanco , that it is possible that more earthquakes are produced that are felt by the population, being able to reach intensities of VI (strong) and causing small landslides in sloping areas. The intensity scale goes from I to XII, and an IV is moderate: it is seen inside buildings, it is noticeable in doors and windows, and parked cars vibrate.

The authorities are on alert for the foreseeable flood of tourists on this bridge . Everything seems to indicate that the island will once again register, as has happened in the last two weeks, a full house in its establishments. Morcuende has called on tourists this Friday to take extreme precautions, using reflective vests, and has insisted that the buses that are available to access the observation points be used and not circulate in private vehicles, in order to facilitate the work of the emergency services.

Visitors, however, will be able to arrive and leave the island without major problems. The wind regime favors airport activity and air quality is good in most of La Palma. In the municipalities closest to the eruption and in Puntagorda, yes, there are episodes of higher concentration of particles, so it is recommended to use FFP2 masks.