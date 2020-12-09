the way not to stop smiling in business

Transparent hygienic mask: the way to keep smiling in the workplace

Ideal for a closer relationship between employees and very useful for meetings and for hard of hearing workers

BY RRHHDigital, 05:00 – 09 December 2020



The mask has become an essential complement, both in offices and in public spaces, thanks to its function of protection against the contagion of COVID 19.

A feature which, given the enormous benefits of its use, has also resulted in complications for people who, both due to their hearing impairment and the poor visibility of facial expressions that opaque masks reveal, have difficulty communicating with others. people.

People who depend on their facial expression or lip-reading to perform their tasks of work / team meetings, face-to-face work or telecommuting / have seen a good solution to this problem in Pharmatask’s new transparent masks.

This is a hygienic mask model, which has UNE 0065: 2020 Y approvals.

European certificate Leitat CWA17553: 2020, reusable up to 30 uses every 24 hours.

For more information, contact Nacho Verdnachoverdu@pharmatask.es.

