The week’s summary in 10 minutes – Microsofters

Last week we started with something new, something dynamic, which lasted up to 15 minutes. This time we reduced the time to 10 minutes to make it even faster. We know that at this time of year you are very busy and we want to offer you all the information as soon as possible. If you missed the previous video, you have it in this link.

The week in 10 minutes: Windows Experience Packs and Smash.GG purchase

This time we have focused on two main but very important questions. On the one hand, the Windows 10 Experience Packs, which have reached the Beta channel and seek to make Windows 10 fully modular.

It is the same as Android. Before, when you wanted to update an app, you had to do it completely. Now only fixes that affect this app are uploaded. With Windows 10, the same is sought, updated in sections. This cuts down on time and improves the reliability of the system.

On the other hand, we are talking about Smash.GG, the latest purchase from Microsoft that will try again with the more social part of video games. After the failure of Mixer, they will try to enter the competitive world with this platform that some considered in decline.

As always, we don’t know what Microsoft’s intention is in this regard. But it could seem that those of Redmond want to better position their Xbox or position themselves in the world of E-Sports. After all, it was MSN ESports that announced the acquisition.