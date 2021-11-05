'the-wheel-of-fortune-and-fantasy':-the-erotic-of-words

In the first of the three stories that make up The wheel of fortune and fantasy, two friends talk about eroticism in a taxi: “No dirty talk, no physical contact , we caress each other during the conversation ”, says one of them about her new relationship, without knowing that it is her friend’s ex-lover. In a somewhat cruel way, the confessional moment between the two women will awaken a dormant desire, fostering lies and the reunion between the two old lovers. Three performers, the back seat of a taxi, the impersonal space of a modern office and a flirty cafeteria serve the Japanese filmmaker Ryûsuke Hamaguchi to unfold a seemingly cold, but torrid staging through which the ghosts of the past and Of the lack of love they will make their way between dialogues of a hidden violence and a larvae resentment: “I am not your comforter,” he says to the ex. “A dildo is better, be humble,” she replies.

Magic (or something less certain), The open door and Once again make up this captivating triptych in which the director of Happy Hour, the film that He made it known in the West in 2015 and in which he portrayed the crisis of four thirty-somethings, he pressed the emotional keys of some characters who, moved by farce and self-deception , they end up naked in front of the viewer.

The roulette of fortune and fantasy won the Grand Prize of the Jury at the last Berlinale and, barely A few months later, Hamaguchi’s next film, Drive My Car, based on a story by Haruki Murakami, was revealed as one of the successes of the Cannes festival, where it received the award for best screenplay. A confessed admirer of Éric Rohmer, the cinema of this barely forty-year-old Japanese is reminiscent (although he may not like to admit it) to that of the Korean master Hong Sangsoo. And not only because of the use of the zoom as a microscope that seeks to merge with the thoughts of its characters, but also because of the role that chance plays in their destinies.

Of the three stories of The wheel of fortune and fantasy perhaps the second is the most complex and daring. The open door referred to in the title is that of the office of a university professor who is the victim of revenge by a student. Through a married classmate who lends herself to act as bait, the story focuses on the fascinating reading aloud that the student makes of an erotic passage written by the teacher.

It is impossible to describe in words how Hamaguchi extracts a painful fatality from his actors or how he manages to close a space as aseptic as a cream-colored office to the intimacy of a sexual game as crazy, fascinating and perverse as the one he describes. In a low voice, with a sensuality that escapes the obvious, the director is able to connect reality and fantasy. Or, as in the third and last act, the cinema with the theater of life.

THE ROULETTE OF FORTUNE AND FANTASY

Address: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi.

Performers: Kotone Furukawa, Kiyohiko Shibukawa, Katsuki Mori, Ayumu Nakajima, Fusako Urabe, Aoba Kawai, Hyunri, Shouma Kai.

Genre: drama. Japan, 2021.

Duration: 121 minutes.