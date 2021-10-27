the-white-book-of-the-catalan-rupture

Poster of the Catalan Culture Congress by Joan Miró from 1977 FCCC

In the office of the Director General of Correos in Madrid , Juan Echevarría Puig writes some notes by hand. Or it does when in Barcelona the Catalan opposition is negotiating with the civil governor the first celebration of the Diada -la del 11 September 628 in Sant Boi- or only when it has been two or three days since that demonstration that showed publicly and for the first time the transversal social support that political Catalanism had when it came out of the dictatorship. Joseantoniano Echevarría is the bishop of one of the men with the greatest future projection of the first government of the monarchy: Manuel Fraga. And the notes that Echevarría writes are part of one of the vectors of the Transition that Fraga would like to pilot: the establishment of a special regime for the Catalan provinces that could be presented as a new Commonwealth that allows the compatibility of a double identity. The idea had been formulated by Fraga in his essays on the role of the region. The 12 September that 1976 Echevarría would intervene in the study commission created with this objective.

This regionalist institutionalization path is a perfect example of a transition It is possible that the circumstances aborted: it would have to have been an evolution of the system from above, authoritarian, guided by the elites of Franco’s reformism. This is where that Commonwealth fit in. The proposal had resonance among Catalan elites of moderation, involved for a brief period. The Claret and Aragonese historians have just explained it in detail and with unpublished merchandise in the Revista de Estudios Políticos. But it was not the solution of the Catalan question, finally, because Adolfo Suárez’s bet was different, conditioned by the electoral result of June of 1977. What is revealing of the amphibious nature of the Transition is that that institutional experiment had advanced in parallel to an experience opposed to the regionalist path of the State. Another avenue that perfectly responded to the imagination of a Catalan political alternative elaborated from the magma of the rupture: the Congrés de Cultura Catalana.

While control institutions were thought of in the official offices, the CCC modeled an identity proposal related to a comprehensive country project and disseminated it throughout the entire territory – understood as territory, more then than at any other time – the Països Catalans . Approximations had already been made to what that Congress represented, but never a monograph as complete as the one that Manuel and Mariona Lladonosa have written. A new culture per al poble , which will hit bookstores in two weeks. It is one of the most important contemporary history books on Catalonia in recent years.

The Congrés de Cultura Catalana generated a mobilization throughout the territory, as demonstrated by the preparations for the public address system in a 600 to announce activities of the first congress in Sant Feliu de Llobregat in 1975.

Origin and operation

The CCC is explained in perhaps exceptional ideological and institutional coordinates. The first stone was laid in January 1975. At that time the Francoist elites were absorbed reflecting on the institutional mutation of the system to stay in power after the death of the dictator. The case I mentioned earlier is an example of this. They neither wanted nor could propose a reflection on the nation that they had rotted with national Catholicism. Only that emptying explains, for example, the naturalization of the Catalan Countries as a framework of thought. Because the regime’s cultural discussion platforms did not work either. The intellectual poverty of the Movement’s cadres at the local and partly regional level was unfathomable. Thus almost all the space for reflection was available. In Catalonia, it was occupied by minds of the disruptive opposition, highly inclined towards the ideological proposals of the anti-dogmatic left consolidated after May of 68 and decolonization. Professors, activists and liberal professionals constituted the collective intellectual that was the CCC.

The factor that activated the mobilization, as so often Throughout the history of Catalanism, it was the language. After some campaigns in favor of the use of Catalan in schools and institutions, which had had transversal social support and had tensed several consistories, in January 1975 the Bar Association laid that first stone: “the organization of a great congress in defense of Catalan culture, promoted by the same Bar Association on an intercollegiate scale with the collaboration of all the professional associations of Barcelona ”. There was a strong awareness of the language, the professional associations had been taking a political position and both the neighborhood movement and the Assemblea Catalunya were experiencing their peak. The communicating vessels between all these nuclei made the initial idea spread like an oil stain very quickly. In a very few months, the CCC went from conceiving of the CCC as a defensive action – typical of postwar resistanceism – to a proposal for a national avant-garde articulated around a key concept: it would be to be “the congress of normalization”, as Xavier Roig wrote in Destination.

The CCC was created in January of 1975 -Franco mataba- and closed in November 1977 -in a ceremony chaired by Josep Tarradellas-. The evolution of the Transition conditioned the entire process. The dynamics of structuring the party system swallowed up a good part of the civic energy and, at the same time, allowed the ideological heart of the nation, people and language to be defined by the nucleus of intellectuals of the Partit Socialista d’Alliberament Nacional, a radical party of the minority pro-independence left. But around that heart an enormous structure had been built. At the top, with a patronage of priests, but especially at the base as the figures reveal. 15. personal endorsements, 1. 400 entities, 12. Congressmen, 3. 400 people reflecting on the areas of work that were established, 300 regional secretaries and 50 neighborhood secretaries, 63 municipalities, 29 professional associations, 15 Catholic groups, 74 schools and 20 entities dedicated to choral singing. And that apart from those who participated in the events and campaigns or the resonance in the press. Publication of 4 volumes with the conclusions of the areas, manifestos and other documents. 74 million budget. The lack of control of spending forced a professionalization of the management and in July of 1976 the chosen one was the eternal Josep Espar Ticó. The money came from savings banks, donations, congressmen or institutions such as the Barcelona City Council. Josep Millàs offered to work for free and Pere Duran Farell released Miquel Bes – director of Catalana de Gas – to dedicate himself to the organization.

Closing ceremony of the Catalan Culture Congress with a performance of ‘castellers’.

Philosophy

The power of the study A new culture per al poble is It explains by the crossing of the talents of the two authors. They are father and daughter. They complement each other. Manuel Lladonosa is a historian who has devoted himself to the study of the Catalan institutional framework. In 1979 he read his thesis on the CADCI union and his penultimate monograph is a methodical tour of the activity carried out at the Institut d’Estudis Ilerdencs. Mariona Lladonosa has studied the successive contemporary re-elaborations of Catalan identity and her essay Nosaltres, els catalans is a reference volume to learn how Pujolismo thought about Catalan. At the same time that they emptied archives and newspaper archives, they thought their raw material from the ethnosymbolic proposal of the late semiologist Joaquim Capdevila. At this point, his analysis of the CCC changes the paradigm set and allows us to understand the importance it had.

Capdevila’s hypothesis was that “Elements of social identity penetrate into Catalanism that allow forms of personalization of the nation.” That was proposed by the collective intellectual that was configured through the structure of the CCC. It was not a party, as Gramsci had postulated, nor a union, as now happens to us in some cases. It was an ongoing process of reflection that intended to involve all of Catalonia, Valencia, the Balearic Islands and mobilize citizens through campaigns and proposing a new model of Catalan. In other words, the aim was to update Catalan Catalanism by synchronizing it with a moral, political and cultural rupture and to do so through the incorporation in the classical idea of ​​Catalan of the reference frameworks of new struggles of the moment -from feminism to environmentalism, of a reconsideration of the territory or of the energy or pedagogical model – and of new concepts from the social sciences – those that came from the sociology of religion, urban planning or sociolinguistics. It was an explicit intellectual action in the roles that the PSAN did for the CCC and that the book rescues. “The sense of culture, thus, will be that of a new culture. Congress has to be the first step towards shaping this new culture. The modern process, of incorporation of our people to contemporary social and political currents, has gone through the will to reencounter our national identity. ”

Was the CCC, then, a conference on culture? It would be more accurate to describe it as a proposal for the re-founding of a national culture that was made possible thanks to the constant transfer between the notions of culture and people and that was wanted to be militantly popular. This was the rhetoric used by the Assemblea Permanent d’Intel·lectuals Catalans that had been constituted at the end of 808 to Montserrat, in which the PSUC commanded and which fully focused on the reflection of the CCC through important figures such as Josep Maria Castellet, Xavier Folch or Pere Portabella. His position on what the CCC should do was unequivocal, as read in a handwritten document reproduced in the book: “Its purpose is the affirmation of the national personality of Catalonia and the consequent arrangement of the instruments necessary for its performance in the current sociocultural context ”.

It was a matter of drawing up, plain and simple, the white book of the Catalan rupture and they did, of the first at the last moment, with an obsessive idea: the Catalanity that was being reformulated should be the core identity of the Països Catalans and it had to be open enough for immigration from the rest of Spain to also join it. At that time of obsolescence of Spanish nationalism, it seemed a materializable utopia. It was a definition of normalization. The difficult thing to elucidate is whether a realistic reading of the country’s reality had been made.

Poster by Antoni Tàpies for the Congrés de Cultura Catalana

Country model

The 19 June 2018 TV3 aired a commemorative documentary on the CCC. The montage combined archive images and the reproduction of material from the CCC with fragments of interviews with actors from that moment and that had been carried out a few years before the broadcast. In fact, for example, Quim Torra was interviewed when he was a non-political activist. It was the typical ideological product elaborated during the peak of the Process, before 2017, and the interpretation that was made of that historical episode had a blatant ideological use: they wanted to intellectually legitimize the process of institutional rupture with the state by mythologizing that exceptional Congress only thinkable in the coordinated of the seventies. This is how Muriel Casals or Ferran Mascarell expressed themselves.

In the review published the day after the broadcast, Joan Burdeus -one one of the best analysts of Catalan culture – asked himself the right question: “Is this clear take on a side in a public television documentary legitimate?” Rather it was not. But reading the Lladonosa book, it is necessary to ask a new question that, in some way, responds to a lucid column by Jordi Llovet published here two weeks ago: “not a single defender of the process has been seen who has clarified how would he live, what kind of government, education or health would there be in this imagined republic ”. Today this is the main challenge that that collective experience makes to a process of independence that, to a large extent, was just a shell of institutional illusion because in practice it promised non-existent state structures. Like the draft that Juan Echevarría Puig wrote in his office. Nothing to do with the CCC, where a proposal for democratic expansion was drawn up, proposing a model of an alternative and modernizing country.

There are many areas where this became clear and the conclusions were transplanted into the political action of the Pujol governments. Perhaps the most transparent example is the cultural action from the Ministry that Max Cahner wanted to carry out in 1980, as Albert Manent explained in his memoirs. Or the idea of ​​founding the Associació d’Escriptors en Llengua Catalana or the recovery of the Institució de les Lletres Catalanes, as explained by Jaume Subirana in Building with words. But less visible and no less relevant was projecting a vision that was not Barcelona-centric, but rather one articulated from territories that were considered subordinate: the CCC encouraged local actors to think of the countryside and the mountains as key pieces of the new country. It would also be worth the importance of ecology, especially in the Balearic Islands, and at the same time a notion of holistic health that Ramon Espasa wanted to implement during his time as minister in the Tarradellas government.

Explained like this, from the rigor of the Lladonosa team, the CCC becomes a critical mirror: it reveals to us the current difficulty for Catalonia to equip itself with a model for the future. And above all, perhaps more serious, more expensive, it reveals the inability of recent years to reformulate a proposal for Catalanism once again inclusive.

Poster by Josep Maria Subirachs for the Congrés de Cultura Catalana

The campaign for the language

Hallelujahs are printed to learn the words correctly. Half a million stickers with the motto “En català si us plau”. These are what circulate in Catalonia because others circulate in Valencia with another slogan: “Why not in the nostra llengua?”. In the whole there is still another adhesive that, by listing territories, wants to compact a political identity. “País Valencià, Illes, Principat, Països Catalans”. It is complemented by another proclamation. “Neither França nor Espanya, Catalan Cerdanya”. They stuck 56. 000 posters with another motto: “Catalans, catalanitzem Catalunya, catalanitzem els Països Catalans”. It was repeated in leaflets and sent by letter to 40. 000 persons. All this material for the language policy action was part of the El Català al carrer campaign and its manager was Max Cahner.

During the preparations, they thought about how to socialize the political messages that made up the CCC’s hard drive. If a transformation was to be propelled from the bottom up, mechanisms of mobilization had to be sought. At the meeting held in September 1976 in Lloret de Mar it was decided that the best tool for To achieve this would be campaigns deployed throughout the territories. This was done for much of 1977. Four campaigns were launched. A prominent one was the one aimed at safeguarding the natural heritage. Again signs of the times. Again the paradigm of the seventies. At the same time that ecology was introduced, which had a considerable weight in the redefinition of a Balearic identity, the criticism of nuclear energy, constant since then of the anti-system protest (capitalist, it is understood) was reinforced. A more traditional campaign was the one aimed at revitalizing folklore. And two of the four were dedicated to the linguistic question because Catalan was the main driving force behind the CCC. One had the objective of mobilizing to achieve the official use of the Catalan language and its leader was the writer Jaume Fuster.

Who He was in charge of El Català al carrer was a Cahner described in the book as “a vindicating spirit of language and culture as pillars of the nation.” As it is. He wanted to normalize the presence of Catalan in the gazetteer -and actions were promoted in this regard, hanging posters on the Castilian name of squares and streets-, but he wanted to go further: he wanted full Catalanisation. “It is necessary that when going down the street no one can doubt that he is in Catalonia, in the Països Catalans”. Now that Catalan is again a cause for concern, it is worth specifying the actions that were undertaken in the framework of the campaign to lay the foundations of what would be normalization. Materials were generated to enable language changes in business, religion or healthcare. “From home, from the workplace, from political action, from everywhere, we need to continue the campaign from El Català to the carrer. The campaign does not end today; It will only be able to end when the street is ours ”. The gap between that goal and the present is enormous. What happened? Answering this question honestly is one of the obligations of anyone who wants to think about Catalonia today honestly.