The whiteboard is completely renewed to facilitate joint work

Sometimes we’ve told you about how Fluid Framework is changing the way you work with Office, and the perfect example is the Whiteboard. This application incorporates all the principles of Fluid and we see it more than ever in the renewal of its design.

Microsoft whiteboard, the start of an Office revolution

The Office team is in the throes of its biggest change in decades. It’s not enough to have always been the best, you have to maintain that level to make people feel comfortable. The new Office base called Fluid is coming to Microsoft Teams, OneNote, Outlook, and Whiteboard.

Fluid Framework has been around for a long time, we were talking about it before 2020 and it was in the last year that we started seeing some apps like Project Moca, also known as Outlook Spaces. With Fluid, content works as a series of blocks that we can work with independently on the web. This idea becomes a reality, with collaborative content that can be copied, pasted and shared with others.

Fluid is coming to Microsoft Teams, OneNote, Outlook and Whiteboard

We have gone from a series of static, lifeless components to dynamic components, modules where others can collaborate. These modules can be moved between applications and allow us to have much richer content. The Fluid implementation will begin appearing in Microsoft Teams this summer, allowing these blocks to be integrated into channels and meetings.

The launch of Fluid coincides with the return of workers to their offices and the rise of a new hybrid work experience. “We were excited to go fast and strong with Fluid, and then the pandemic hit,” Jared Spataro, head of Microsoft 365, said in an interview with The Verge. “So to a large extent we put a lot of energy into Teams, and we think Teams is the basis for hybrid work, we think more and more that we need more innovation in what I call the canvas that enables collaboration. “

What Microsoft created with Fluid is the biggest change to Office in decades. In addition, as reported last year, we have yet to see integrations with third-party services that will also be implemented with this technology.