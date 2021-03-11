The whole truth about Ayuso (and that the PP did not know), icon of the right in Madrid

Madrid

Publication: Thursday, March 11, 2021 5:04 PM

Isabel Díaz Ayuso has always been a surprise. This knockdown, the astonishment, leaving the rest dazed as you act out of the blue is a card that, intentionally or not, has always played the still president of the Community of Madrid. This advantage of doing, or even being, the unthinkable is a characteristic that broadly describes Ayuso’s leadership.

Because she was a leader from the first moment. Maybe not the one his party expected. Neither do your constituents. But, of course, around him he managed to crisscross the circle: bringing the era of marriage to the fore, bringing Madrid back to the center of political action, reaching media and political heights only comparable to those of his counterpart. Quim Torra.

“Madrid is Spain in Spain,” he said just a few months ago. And so much: he has shown it with every decision, every action and every move. And the regional PP and Genoa are aware of this, as LaSexta urged.

The leader of all

“She has become a leader and has shown her ability to work with Madrileños and her dedication to Pablo Casado’s project,” sources from the party’s national leadership told laSexta.com.

They, sometimes submerged by the wave she is surfing, have seen the double edge of Ayusismo. Now, after giving him the green light to press the red button for electoral advance, they have decided to get on the locomotive in Madrid.

But on other occasions, they have noticed how their concentration has confused them. The friendship, real and loyal, between Casado and Ayuso prevented the sinking. Although the leadership of the two has evolved, not together, popular sources in Madrid say.

In Ayuso’s case, her figure increasingly seems to resemble a pop icon, a symptom of the pandemic times we live in. In its own ranks, its “struggle for commerce and hospitality, for independents and businessmen. Not to mention the economic data of the Community of Madrid” stands out.

In his team, some of his collaborators highlight his “courage”, his “solvency” and his good eye for building his team of advisers. On the other side of the parliamentary ark, these same values ​​acquire negative connotations: they see her as “reckless”, “incapable” and even “liar”, in the words of its former vice-president, Ignacio Aguado.

A stranger to save the game

The truth is that Isabel Díaz Ayuso (October 1978, Madrid) was a practice unknown to most citizens when Pablo Casado chose her to try to revalidate the jewel in his crown, the most precious community within the territorial power. popular and most important at an administrative level in all of Spain. A journalist by training and activist since Casado himself joined the party when they were both in their twenties in college, she had barely made a splash at televised rallies – mostly with Mamen Mendizábal on that same channel. -, featuring in the strange encounter while at the head of what was then called a PP “without excuse”.

It was the whip of casadism which was still being prepared, which germinated at the ideological convention of the party a few weeks later and which crystallized with the conception, adapted to the president, of a new leadership of the party. And that soon, COVID through, was diluted until it was, in practice, reduced to the two very personal bets that the popular president made in those first moments: José Luis Martínez-Almeida and herself .

The road was not easy. It was also not easy for the party to swallow itself, as its election for the election ticket raised blisters. Ayuso was an outsider, with second-line management experience, but nothing else. Each, theirs and the others, seized the anecdote of his creation, which is not managed, from the Twitter account of the dog Pecas. And the PP felt that he was drawing too much career.

Aznarism and aguirrismo

It was noticeable, but it forged the personality of a president who seems typical of another time, other scenes where his voice rises. Ayuso remembers many previous rulers, a combination of popular faces that rely heavily on his political parents: Aznar and Aguirre.

For various reasons: this “without excuse” that she raises, and which recalls the former baroness of Madrid, who also had this naïve and naïve image in the media which allowed her to broadcast her speech in silence. For this political strategy, to confront face to face with the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, the work of his chief of staff and former Secretary of State for Communication with the former president of the PP, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez.

And it may be that above all, because of the self-confidence when constructing the framework of his speech: his references, his ideas, his constructions do not aspire to be high and academic. She knows her electorate is not there. No, at least, the one who can bring her back to Puerta del Sol, far from hiding her, she makes her responsible: she has nothing to be ashamed of, she thinks. Nothing to “take lessons”.

Clean style, “without complexes”

That the opposition calls its mistakes – especially at the beginning of its career – impotence and brags about it? She makes him the ram of her speech. Who already remembers one of his responses – “I didn’t think about it, I’m not sure, I don’t think so” or the attempt to defend central Madrid with homeless traffic jams, which made Spain the capital a “special” place – if you have in mind the gestures of the plenary session of the Assembly towards Mónica García, from Más Madrid, or the paving stones exposed at the seat of the Parliament for oppose the demonstrations generated after the arrest of Pablo Hasél.

There is no room for improvisation: now everything is well measured. The candidate’s profile took a 180-degree turn in just a few months in office. In her attempt to appear natural, close, she fell into rookie mistakes and her message faded away. He had a bad time. She blamed it, in part, on work and machismo. “The controversy that arises in the media, I can assure you that it does not happen to any other male candidate in this campaign,” he explained on one occasion.

“Everything I say is always questioned, whatever the subject I speak, where I speak, many journalists are already in charge of extracting what is practical to do political activism and not journalism”, he said during his previous campaign. On this occasion, the strategy seems similar, but it does not catch up. Now they know her, but she is already another. Ayuso plans to take advantage and use all of his resources. Including campaigning in court if necessary. “For the Madridistas”, he sums up.