The wireless Jabra Elite 45h headset for under 70 €! – Old Sport Republic

News about the French Days 2021: The wireless Jabra Elite 45h headset for under 70 €! Posted on May 29, 2021 at 3:21 pm Are you looking for a new headset? The French Days are here for you! On the Amazon site we can find the Jabra Elite 45h wireless headset at an affordable price.

French Days 2021: Where can you get the Jabra Elite 45h wireless headset at the best price?

To get your hands on this very good headset from the Jabra brand, just go to Amazon, which sells it at the low price of € 69.99. This is a first for the retailer site who usually sells them for $ 99.99!

Wireless and autonomy

With the Jabra Elite 45h, the Danish company offers a very balanced audio headset. It's also a cordless model with an impressive fifty hour battery life, which is considerable for such a compact model. It is indeed foldable and lightweight, while its comfort is ensured by memory foam ear cups. Add to that rainproofness and two microphones that can be heard during your calls and you get great value for money.