The WiZink Center joins Zenzal and will vaccinate 24 hours a day from Thursday

The WiZink Center will also begin to vaccinate at night by appointment from Thursday evening to Friday, thus joining the Isabel Zendal Nursing Hospital. A measure to have a 24 hour point that is more central. This was explained by the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, in an interview on Antena 3, in which he detailed that a total of 827 people were vaccinated on the first day of this service in Zendal.

For this space, there is already a total of 2500 appointments for this week and the objective is to “continue to grow”. In this sense, the self-citation is already open to Madrid residents aged 38 to 39.

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Public Health and COVID-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, insisted in an interview with ‘Onda Madrid’ that the objective is to “facilitate the continuation of vaccination” and valued that in Zendal “over 700,000 doses” have been administered. Likewise, he slipped that the next step might be to open the self-citation process “in a generalized way” once they were concluded with the vaccination of people between 40 and 49 years old and he plans that children under 39 can be vaccinated from July 5. “The goal is to have them vaccinated by September,” he concluded.