The working population between 18 and 24 years old has one of the highest rates of work accidents

Representatives of various vocational training centers in Navarre, as well as the Navarre Institute for Public and Occupational Health (ISPLN), participated in a national day to raise awareness among students about the prevention of occupational risks, because, according to the ‘ISPLN, The working population aged 18 to 24 has one of the highest rates of accidents at work.

The FP: Leading Prevention technical seminar was organized by the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA), in collaboration with the Institute and the Spanish Network for Safety and Health at Work (INSST) .

During the virtual meeting, framed within the framework of the European Vocational Training Week, a sample of more than ninety audiovisual works related to the prevention of risks at work which were presented at the namesake call was also present. Navarra participated with twelve videos, recorded and edited by the students of CI Mara Ana Sanz, Escuela Sanitaria Tcnico Profesional de Navarra (ESTNA) and CIP FP Sakana LH IIP.

The conference was opened by Bruno Thiebaud, representative of EU-OSHA, who advanced the creation of a European association which will disseminate information on prevention issues to VET centers in thirty European countries. On behalf of the ISPLN, Javier Caada, head of the Training, Information and Research Unit of the aforementioned organization, underlined in his speech the importance of integrating the prevention of occupational risks into the teaching curriculum of the vocational training, an incorporation to which the government of Navarre, through the departments of health and education, has paid special attention, also applying innovative educational methodologies.

The young population is, according to the representative of the ISPLN, one of the most prone to occupational accidents. The lack of training and confidence to face certain situations and the ignorance of the business community about the specific needs of this group, as well as other factors such as the long time frame and the precariousness of employment, increase the risk. For all this, he underlined, “it is essential to influence, from the stage of training, a prior awareness which makes it possible to reduce the rate of accidents”.

Ioritz Lestn, educator at the Lantxotegi Association, representing the VET training centers in Navarre, was responsible for explaining their experience with the different preventive training initiatives. The meeting ended with the interventions of Javier Álvarez, student at ESTNA, who presented the students’ point of view on risk prevention and Cristina Araujo, from INSST, who detailed the tools that l The entity makes available to the FP teachers.

