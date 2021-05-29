The World Health Organization warns that up to 70 percent of epidemics will not occur until they are vaccinated – Whidbey Daily News

Amidst the coronavirus crisis, the World Health Organization warns that if vaccination is not accelerated, the epidemic will be difficult to control.

New Delhi. The European director of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the Kovid-19 epidemic will not end until at least 70 percent of the population is vaccinated. “If we just talk about it, vaccination here is very slow,” he said.

Hans Cluj, regional director of the World Health Organization in Europe, warned in an interview that there would be a risk of corona until the vaccination process is completed and 70 per cent of people are vaccinated.

Cluj also said that once we reach a minimum coverage of 70 per cent in vaccinations, then we will also be able to succeed in ending the epidemic.

New types of corona are also worrisome

Cluj also expressed concern that the constant spread of new variants of the Corona is a cause for concern. Vaccination can also be a great weapon to control this.

“We know that B1717 (Indian version) is more impenetrable than B117 (British version), which was already more pervasive and dangerous than the previous strain,” Klug said.

He said that even when the WHO declared Corona an epidemic, many countries were still waiting to understand it. So we lost a precious time. He stressed the importance of rapid rollout of vaccines.

Only speed can help us

“Now only speed can be helpful in the battle with Corona,” Cluj said. The faster we increase vaccinations, the sooner we can control this epidemic.

In the 53 countries and territories that make up the WHO’s European region – including Central Asia, 26 percent of the population has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the European Union, 36.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose, according to AFP calculations.

Malaysia, meanwhile, announced on Friday that it would impose a nationwide lockdown for the first time in a year after an outbreak of the fast-growing coronavirus hitting the country’s health system.

Officials believe more infectious forms in the Muslim-majority country have contributed to the increase during the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday earlier this month.

