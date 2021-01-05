“The world needs more Christmas than ever”, Fundacin Telefnica campaign

Fundación Telefnica celebrates Christmas with its most united campaign through its volunteer program, through which it has organized different activities to support those who need it most on these special and complicated dates, especially in a year like this this.

Under the slogan “The world needs more Christmas than ever”, the Fundación Telefnica encouraged people to join this campaign with which they could support the most vulnerable people on these dates through the proposed activities. In total, the organization made 2,726 registrations for this solidarity campaign. Among the various solidarity initiatives launched from the volunteering program, more than 900 registrations were obtained for the delivery of gifts to children and young people, more than 700 for the preparation of solidarity food baskets and more than 100 in the case of support for the elderly, among other projects.

Solidarity food baskets

One of the main initiatives proposed by the Telefnica Foundation and its volunteers, in collaboration with the Juan XXIII Roncalli Foundation, to help these families in situations of social vulnerability has been the preparation of solidarity food baskets for these families in precarious situations.

The initiative has collected a total of 732 registrations in this campaign, through which all registrants will prepare baskets of food and essentials that the Telefónica Foundation will send throughout the month of January to those who need it most. The great reception of the initiative and the support of all the participants will mean, according to the calculations of the social entities, around 5,000 beneficiaries.

In addition, for each basket, the Telefnica Foundation will make a donation that will go to the Red Cross and Critas.

A smile for Christmas

Among the solidarity initiatives of this Fundación Telefnica, Christmas 2020 is also associated, one more year, with the international cooperation campaign “A smile for Christmas”, with the aim of ensuring that children and young people in vulnerable situations can have a gift this Christmas. In total, 911 registrations have responded to the organizations’ call to keep the little ones happy on these special dates.

All registrants will give that smile for Christmas after receiving a link in which a child is assigned to them with the necessary details to be able to send the gift, all this virtually to maintain security measures, although this has also been activated the possibility of leave the gift in person.

“ Innocent and innocent gala ”

Telefnica Volunteers also participated in the “Innocent, Innocent Gala”, which raised 1.6 million euros intended to help boys and girls at risk of social exclusion and their families. The more than 100 Telefnica Volunteers who participated one more year in this gala collaborated as “solidarity influencers”, encouraging participation and supporting the management of social networks during the gala with the dissemination of a video produced by the Fundacin Inocente with the objective of putting a face to child poverty in Spain, in addition to its work of answering phone calls to collect donations from spectators.

The gala broadcast on December 28 marked the 25th anniversary of this solidarity initiative which, this year marked by the pandemic, took place in person and virtually. The event also had the virtual participation of Carmen Morens, Executive Director of the Telefnica Foundation, and Carlos Palacios, Global Director of the Volunteer Program, and the live participation of several volunteers from their homes to share their experiences in the program. .

