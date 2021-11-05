the-world-press-photo-of-the-pandemic-arrives-in-madrid

Rosa Luzia Lunardi is hugged by Nurse Adriana Silva da Costa Souza, in a nursing home in São Paulo, on August 5, 2020. Mads Nissen / Politiken / Panos Picture (Mads Nissen / Politiken / Panos Pi)

The images that tell reality from photojournalism, with their dose of subjectivity, winners of the World Press Photo last April, have arrived in Madrid, where they can be seen in the College of Architects until December 8. Last year, this annual event had to be canceled in its tour of Spanish cities due to the pandemic, which, logically, is in numerous photos of the winners in this edition. Like the winner, by Danish photojournalist Mads Nissen, entitled The First Hug , from August 5, 2020, which shows the moment when Rosa Luzia Lunardi, a woman from 85 years living in a residence in São Paulo, she is hugged with a plastic in between by nurse Adriana Silva da Costa . It was the first hug that this woman had received in five months due to the COVID situation in her country, which prevented family members from visiting their loved ones. Brazil ended last year with 195. 000 died from the coronavirus. For Elena Vergara, organizer of the exhibition in Madrid, this image “will remain for posterity as iconic of what we have experienced in that period.” Another shocking image of the pandemic is that of a corpse wrapped in plastic in Indonesia, like a mummy. There are also snapshots that address the consequences of the coronavirus more laterally, such as the one made by the American Ralph Pace of a sea lion that goes to a mask thrown into the sea in Monterrey (California).

As is usual in each edition of the World Press Photo, there are Spanish photographers recognized for their work. In the Nature category, Luis Tato won third prize in graphic reports for a spectacular image in which a man is wrapped in a cloud of locusts in Kenya due to a plague of this insect. In the same category, Aitor Garmendia (fictitious name) won third prize in the Environment category for his report on animal abuse in Spanish pig farms. In one of his most striking images, a pig appears prostrate, with red eyes, due to an eye infection. Jaime Culebras was the winner of the third prize in the Nature category in the individual photography modality for the image of glass frog roe, taken at a biological station in Ecuador. While the Spanish photographer Claudia Reig won the Interactive Project of the Year award for the documentary Parir en el Siglo XX I, on care in childbirth.

Henry Lenayasa, head of the Archers Post settlement in Samburu County, Kenya, tries to drive away a swarm of locusts that ravages the fields where cattle graze, the 24 April 2020. LUIS TATO (Luis Tato for The Washington Pos)

Other great stories from the past year got the attention of photojournalists, such as the forest fires in Portugal, the riots in Minnesota (United States) for the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, or the explosion in Beirut that caused 190 m killed by improperly stored explosive material. Other focuses of attention, with a longer tour by reporters, were, for example, the paramilitary camps for children in Poland. There are also many weapons in Gabriele Galimberti’s report on those owned by families in the United States, titled with the pun The Ameriguns . And two unknown, the Palestinian prisoners who Israel does not allow to have contact with their wives, only with their children under 10 years, some visits that take the opportunity to take out, for example inside toys, their semen incognito, so that they can get pregnant, a work by the Italian Antonio Faccilongo that won the first prize in the Long-Term Projects section. Or the disturbing phenomenon of hyper-realistic baby dolls, acquired by people whose inanimate presence can help, for example, mothers who have suffered an abortion to cope with psychological problems. They are dolls that include birthmarks, human hair, or wounds. The most personal stories also stand out, such as the portrait taken by the Russian Oleg Ponomarev of a transsexual, Ignat, who poses with his girlfriend, Maria, in Saint Petersburg, which won the first prize for individual photographs.

The winning photographs of this edition, in eight categories, were taken by 43 photographers of 28 countries. Four countries, which shipped 74. 470 images. The route of the World Press Photo, which in Spain has already stopped in Valencia and Vitoria, will then go from Madrid to Barcelona. Around the world, this contest, which started in 1955, will visit 100 cities of 45 countries. The organizers of the exhibition in Madrid have reported that, due to anticovid measures, tickets must be bought online.