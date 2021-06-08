The world’s largest airship will be the world’s largest airship flying in the air, see photos inside for the first time

Work on the world’s largest airship has started in Britain. This airship is manufactured by the British company Hybrid Air Vehicles. Thanks to this, a large number of people will be able to travel from one place to another without polluting the environment. This airship was named Airlander 10. The airship is actually like a balloon, which is lighter than an airplane and uses less fuel. He has the ability to navigate the air on his own power. The Hybrid Air Vehicles company recently released the concept images inside its airship. In which the interior, design and beauty of the aircraft were shown. The Airlander 10 airship is 299 feet (91 m) long and 112 feet (34 m) wide. It can hold 100 people at a time.

Clear glass will be installed on the ceiling and floor of the airship

In this airship, some parts of the roofs and floors have been made transparent. Thanks to this, the passengers seated inside will be able to see the magnificent view of the sky and the earth. These places will be treated as the business class of the airlines. To take advantage of which passengers will have to pay more money. The company says its airship will be in service by 2025. The UK company plans to operate such airships on many popular short-haul air routes. The company says it will reduce carbon emissions by more than 90 percent. Not only that, the passengers who will travel there will be able to get more comfort than the airlines.

Promise to reduce pollution and provide passenger comfort

Speaking to Live Science, Mike Durham, Technical Director of Hybrid Air Vehicles, listed the many benefits of this airship. He said the first benefit of this is that we can reduce carbon emissions to a great extent. In addition, the quality of the trip will be so much better when you are in the air that you will want to fly for longer. Durham said the airliner will increase green energy much more than a passenger plane. Because it needs a light gas called helium to blow it through the air. In contrast, planes must generate a lot of energy through their engines to provide enough lift to their wings.

Preparing to launch the upgraded version by 2030

Once the airship takes off into the air, four propellers at each corner of the plane act to propel it forward. The energy they produce accelerates the movement of the plane. He said that in the first generation, two propellers will be based on kerosene engines. The other two propellers will be driven by electric motors. By 2030, the British company plans to launch a fully electric version of the airliner. Engineers at the company said that instead of conventional batteries, liquid hydrogen fuel cells would be used to power the airliner’s electric motors. This battery can store more energy than the others.

Will fly at a maximum speed of 130 km / h

The company said the hydrogen gas is light and flammable. Therefore, it will be placed in cryogenic tankers at the rear of the airship. From there, this gas will be pumped for fuel, which will reach the engine and react with oxygen to generate energy. The maximum speed of this airship will be 130 kilometers per hour. While usually it will drive at a speed of 100 km / h. This airship can travel from 60 km to 400 km. This ship can land in a very small space. If there is no space on land, it is also able to land on water.