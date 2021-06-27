The world’s largest submarine: the world’s largest submarine – the world’s largest submarine sails for the first time Belgorod submarine russia 941 class typhoon akula all you need to know

Russia sent the world’s largest submarine, Belgorod, on the first secret mission amid tensions with the United States and Britain. This is the Belgorod submarine’s first mission at sea after its launch in 2019. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, all sea trials of this submarine have been completed. The 604-foot-long Belgorod is the largest submarine in the world to have been built in the past 30 years. Experts fear the 79-foot-long Poseidon torpedo deployed inside could explode underwater and cause a radioactive tsunami in the ocean. For this reason, seaside towns can experience waves of up to 300 feet high. Even if people survived the tsunami, they could be exposed to radioactive radiation for many years.

Why is this submarine a threat to the enemies of Russia?

Indeed, the Belgorod submarine is not officially part of the Russian Navy. Which means that his covert and aggressive action would indeed be unacceptable. Russia can refuse to officially recognize any attack it has carried out. The command of the operation of this ship will be in the hands of the Main Directorate of Underwater Research, the Russian intelligence service. This institute is known around the world for collecting intelligence on the enemies of Russia. Each of its six torpedoes is capable of producing a nuclear explosion of up to two megatons. This power is 130 times greater than that of the American atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. Specialized in carrying out special missions, this submarine is deployed in intercontinental ballistic missiles, which can destroy large cities like Washington DC and New York in the blink of an eye.

Capable of reconnaissance and attack with 6 nuclear torpedoes

The Belgorod submarine carries six strategic long-range Poseidon nuclear torpedoes. Thanks to this torpedo, the Russian navy can carry out not only intelligence but also a nuclear attack. It can act as an unmanned underwater vehicle, which enters enemy territory and collects intelligence. Poseidon is also known as the Status-6 Oceanic Multipurpose System. This underwater drone is also capable of attacking enemy targets with conventional and nuclear missiles. In such a situation, the Russian submarine Belgorod, staying away from the enemy JD, can not only reconcile their positions, but also destroy them if necessary. The Poseidon underwater drone was introduced to the world in 2018 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This submarine can dive to a depth of 1,700 feet

The Belgorod submarine can dive into the ocean to a depth of 1,700 feet. Only a few countries’ submarines can go to this depth. Due to diving to a depth of 1,700 feet, enemy countries’ radar and sonar will be very difficult to detect. In such a situation, if this submarine reaches close to America, it may be difficult for the US Navy to detect it. This submarine was officially built as part of project-09852. It was originally developed from the Oscar-II-class cruise missile submarine and developed as a special mission submarine. The water displacement of this submarine is 50% greater than that of the American Ohio-class submarines.

This submarine is commonly referred to as the Underwater Intelligence Agency.

This submarine will carry out its mission in such a covert way that it has been named the Underwater Intelligence Agency of Russia. The captain of the Belgorod submarine will report directly to President Putin. Experts have expressed the possibility that if one of these nuclear torpedoes is used, there could be a radioactive tsunami in the sea. The deployment of this submarine can become a threat to many countries including America. The Belgorod submarine can run at a speed of 80 miles per hour. Which can go up to 1700 feet deep under the sea. It is very difficult to detect this submarine with sonar.

Capable of launching a nuclear attack 130 times more powerful than Hiroshima

The torpedoes it contains are capable of carrying nuclear warheads of two megatons with them. Their capacity is 130 times that of the atomic bomb dropped by the United States on Hiroshima, Japan. Russia had weakened since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. In addition, the sanctions of the United States and its allies have caused serious damage to the Russian economy. Right now, once again, by supplying arms to many countries of the world, he is trying to reestablish his dominance. However, the United States is threatening countries around the world not to buy weapons by imposing new sanctions like CATSA. This is the reason why a few days ago the United States imposed sanctions on Turkey. The US administration has also indirectly asked India not to buy S-400 defense systems from Russia.