The world’s most powerful weapon: North Korea Kim Jong Un reveals the world’s most powerful weapon: Kim Jong Un introduced the world’s most dangerous weapon

On the other hand, preparations for the swearing in of the new president continue in the United States, the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has shown his power. The ballistic missile launched from Submarine in the capital Pyongyang was launched during a military parade. The country’s media reported that dictator Kim Jong demonstrated this dangerous weapon after the ruling Workers’ Party Congress held five years later. Since then, discussions have started on how dangerous it will be.

Why is this missile special?

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released photos of Kim wearing a leather jacket and fur hat. Appearing happy, Kim is seen standing in Kim Il Sung Square in front of thousands of soldiers and ordinary people. The short-range solid-fuel ballistic missile seen in the photos is more mobile and faster. From the photos, the name of this SLBM is Pukguksong-5. Its older version was presented during the parade held in October. KCNA described it as “the most powerful weapon in the world”. It is believed that the country’s Navy ROMEO-MOD Panubbi can be taken.

The discussion has started

As soon as these images surfaced, a discussion began about North Korea’s power in the world. Researcher Michael Dutsman of the James Martin Center for Non-Proliferation Studies in California said on Twitter that the new missile is taking too long. At the same time, Ankit Panda, Senior Fellow of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s nuclear policy program, said the parade saw short-range ballistic missiles that had never been seen before.

Dangerous rockets have also been introduced

According to KCNA, such rockets were also introduced in this parade which have the ability to completely eliminate the enemy even outside its territory. It is believed that they will have the ability to kill outside of Korea, at least in Japan. Displaying this weapon in this parade becomes more important because a few days ago Kim Jong warned that the country was going to increase its nuclear weapons and develop a better system than before.

Kim warned

During the ruling Workers’ Party Congress, Kim called on his officials to build missiles capable of carrying multiple weapons, nuclear missiles launched underwater, spy satellites and nuclear-capable submarines. He said North Korea should increase the accuracy of its attack and develop firepower of up to 15,000 km. He made it clear that there was a need to strengthen the country’s military and nuclear capacity in the face of the threat of American attack.

